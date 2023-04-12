Scotland Wright Associates Bolsters Office and Industrial Teams with Key Hires

The Atlanta-Based Firm Announces The Addition of Two Experienced Brokers

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotland Wright Associates (SWA), an Atlanta-based real estate firm, has announced the addition of two experienced professionals to its team — Sabrina Gibson and Land Wright have joined the firm to help meet the growing needs of its clients, as SWA continues to expand their services and add impactful value to the Atlanta commercial real estate industry.

A well established leader in Atlanta, Sabrina Gibson brings over 16 years of commercial real estate experience to her new role at SWA. Her primary focus will be to serve the growing base of office clients as they navigate a rapidly evolving Atlanta office market. Sabrina has a proven track record of success, having spent most of her career specializing in the marketing and leasing of office buildings for institutional owners. Prior to joining SWA, Sabrina worked with CBRE where she held various roles, allowing her to develop a diverse set of skills ranging from negotiation, marketing, and customer service.

Land Wright brings seven years of collective experience in the real estate industry to the team. He has helped clients with broad commercial property needs, ranging from office spaces to industrial buildings to retail centers. Before joining SWA, Land primarily worked at SK Commercial Realty, where he developed a reputation for his expertise in market research, lease negotiation, and property valuation. Wright will be joining an Industrial Services team that looks to continue to build on the $300M+ in industrial deals closed in the last two years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sabrina and Land to our team," says Michael Tucker, CEO of SWA. "Our mission is to lead our clients through a best-in-class experience to the right real estate solution, and I am confident that these two individuals will be invaluable in helping us fulfill that mission as we continue to grow our business."

SWA is committed to providing top-notch real estate services to its office and industrial clients. With the addition of Gibson and Wright to the team, the firm is well-equipped to meet the growing needs of its expanding client base.

"Adding Sabrina and Land is a great step for us," says Scotland Wright, Founder and Chairman of SWA. "Our clients deserve the best, and we know that continuing to add high-quality people who have a deep understanding of the real estate market and a deep passion for service will result in the best outcome for the clients we are privileged to serve."

ABOUT SCOTLAND WRIGHT ASSOCIATES

Founded in 2002, Scotland Wright Associates (SWA) became one of the first independent tenant representation firms in Atlanta. Since then, the firm has grown its service offerings to represent a broad spectrum of clients across the U.S. for office, industrial and strategic capital markets transactions. SWA team members are based in Atlanta and passionately work to lead the firm's clients through a best-in-class experience to the right real estate solution. SWA has pioneered a team service-delivery model which is challenging the current industry standards for service. To learn more, visit www.scotlandwright.com .

