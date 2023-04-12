Shipping Container Market Size to Surpass US$ 13.68 billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

There were 2,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,643 in the last 365 days.
New York, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, the market for shipping containers would generate $8.29 billion worldwide in 2022. The Shipping Container Market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 13.68 billion. The market is driven by the increasing demand for goods transportation and the growth in global trade.
The global shipping containers market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years. Shipping containers are standardized steel boxes used for transportation of goods via sea, rail or road. They are used to transport a wide range of products such as electronics, machinery, clothing, food, and automobiles. The increasing demand for goods transportation and the growth in global trade have been the major drivers of the shipping containers market.
Shipping Containers Market Key Points
Shipping Containers Market Dynamic
Competitive Landscape:
The global shipping containers market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of several major players. The key players operating in the market include China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd., Singamas Container Holdings Limited, CXIC Group Containers Company Limited, Maersk Container Industry, Sea Box, Inc., W&K Container, YMC Container Solutions, TLS Offshore Containers International, OEG OFFSHORE LIMITED, CARU Containers B.V., IWES LTD.
These players are focusing on product innovation and development to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in 2022, CIMC launched a new generation of smart containers, which are equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) technology and are capable of tracking their location, temperature, and other vital parameters.
Market Segmentation:
The shipping containers market can be segmented based on container type, size, and application.
Regional Analysis:
The global shipping containers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owing to the presence of major shipping container manufacturers such as China International Marine Containers (CIMC) and Singamas Container Holdings Ltd. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
