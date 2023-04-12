Free Virtual College Week - Lineup Includes Speakers from the College Essay Guy, Gap Year Solutions, and Top Score Solutions

There were 2,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,648 in the last 365 days.
Fusion Education Group Hosts Informative Webinar Series to Help Families Make Post-Secondary Plans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --College admission to highly selective universities, the benefits of a gap year, and the relevance of standardized tests are all hot topics on deck for Fusion Education Group's (FEG) Spring College Week from April 17 through April 21.
"Students do best when they feel in control of their educational journey," said Stafford Slick, FEG PSC Director.
Families are welcome to attend the webinars intended to help students from eighth through twelfth grade successfully plan for their next educational chapter. FEG's Fall Virtual College Week is free and open to all high school families. Students do not need to attend a FEG school to attend.
"At Fusion, our students do best when they feel in control of their educational journey," said Stafford Slick, Director of Post-Secondary Counseling for Fusion Education Group.
"Identifying the right option for students after high school evokes questions, presents obstacles, and can create confusion for both parents and students. College Week reflects our commitment to help all families acquire the knowledge and confidence to best support their high schooler."
Slick said questions about admissions remain front and center for most families, and FEG is pleased to partner this year with the nationally renowned College Essay Guy team. Community Manager Tom Campbell will lead families through the admissions process and focus on highly selective colleges. Campbell previously served as a private school counselor and as the Assistant Dean of Admissions at Pomona College (currently, seven-percent acceptance rate).
Families can find the entire week of events here (all events are EDT in US and Canada).
Summer is the perfect time to partner with a post-secondary counselor at Fusion. Learn more here. In addition to post-secondary counseling, FEG offers more than 250 summer courses for students interested in remediation, courses for credit and executive functioning. Families can take advantage of a limited time 20-percent discount by registering for PSC counseling or enrolling in summer courses here.
Families interested in previously recorded college and post-secondary webinars should visit the resources pages here.
About Fusion Education Group: Fusion Education Group (FEG) is an innovator of personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for more than 10,000 middle and high school students annually at Fusion Academy, with 80 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in all 50 states and 35 additional countries.View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-virtual-college-week--lineup-includes-speakers-from-the-college-essay-guy-gap-year-solutions-and-top-score-solutions-301795800.html
SOURCE Fusion Education Group