FSC First Encourages Businesses Disrupted by Purple Line Construction to Apply for Business Assistance Grant Funding

The second round of the Purple Line Business Assistance Grants are open to small businesses impacted by the 16-mile Maryland Purple Line light rail construction to assist with working capital to sustain operations.

LARGO, Md. (PRWEB) April 12, 2023

Sponsored by Prince George's County and the Maryland Department of Commerce, FSC First is pleased to open the second round of the Purple Line Business Assistance Grants to small businesses impacted by the 16-mile Maryland Purple Line light rail construction. Priority will be given to those applicants who have never received the initial Purple Line Business Assistance Grant.

Eligible businesses may receive $5,000 to $10,000 in financial assistance. During the first rounds of funding for both County and Commerce, 124 Purple Line Business Assistance grants were awarded, amounting to $630,000 in combined funding.

"The financial assistance from the Purple Line Business Assistance Grant will help sustain our small business community and relieve some of the pressure from the construction of the Maryland Purple Line light rail," says Dawn Medley, President and CEO of FSC First. "FSC First is committed to serving small businesses and is proud to partner with Prince George's County and the Maryland Department of Commerce to help foster economic growth. We encourage all eligible businesses to apply for funding."

"Maryland Commerce is pleased to partner with Prince George's County to offer this grant program to the many businesses impacted by the ongoing Purple Line construction," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. "We value the tremendous contributions of our small businesses to Maryland's economy, and we want to ensure they have the support they need, particularly as they address these challenges."

"We are excited to partner with FSC First and the Maryland Department of Commerce to support and assist small local businesses along the Purple Line," says Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. "The Purple Line Business Assistance Grants will offer much needed financial assistance to small businesses who have been impacted by the construction of the new light rail system. We recognize the importance of sustaining our small businesses because they are the backbone of our local economy, and we encourage eligible businesses along the Purple Line to take advantage of this important opportunity."

Funds may be used for working capital to sustain operations (i.e., rent, utilities, insurance, inventory, supplies) and to rehire or retain employees (i.e., payroll) To qualify, businesses must be adjacent to the Maryland Purple Line light-rail construction, demonstrate business disruption from the Maryland Purple Line light-rail construction, and be in good standing with the State of Maryland. Startups are not eligible for this grant program. The application cycle is currently open and will close on April 30, 2023.

Businesses can apply for the Purple Line Business Assistance Grant here.

For further instructions and information please view the following webinar available in English and Spanish.

About FSC First:

FSC First is a U.S. Treasury-designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), an SBA 504 Certified Development Company (CDC), and SBA Community Advantage 7(a) Guaranteed Lender. FSC First serves as a fund manager for several local and statewide loan programs. As a mission-driven financial institution, FSC First is focused on providing creative and innovative financing solutions to small and minority-owned businesses primarily in Prince George's County, and throughout the state of Maryland.

