etherFAX Announces Integration with OpenEMR to Improve Health Information Exchange

OpenEMR and etherFAX Accelerate Healthcare Communications with Secure Document Exchange Solutions

HOLMDEL, N.J. (PRWEB) April 12, 2023

etherFAX today announced its partnership with OpenEMR, a leading open-source electronic health records and medical practice management solution. OpenEMR connects directly with etherFAX to enable healthcare organizations to exchange protected health information (PHI) with end-to-end encryption, ultra-fast transmission speeds, and guaranteed delivery.

As part of the integration, OpenEMR users will now have an etherFAX module that acts as an inbox-style repository for received faxes. The OpenEMR etherFAX module enables users to easily view their documents, send a document as an attachment to other providers and clinicians, and forward a document as a Direct Secure Message, email, or fax. The integration creates an on-ramp to interoperability by allowing users to add the received document directly to a patient's chart, and even create a new patient based on data extracted from the document. Together, etherFAX and OpenEMR are accelerating healthcare communications and enabling organizations to improve care coordination.

"One of the many benefits of replacing fax with etherFAX is the ability to integrate with multiple applications via our APIs," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. "We're proud to launch our new integration with OpenEMR and make it easier than ever for healthcare organizations to exchange PHI fast and securely."

OpenEMR users can leverage the etherFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN) to securely transport critical healthcare and business information without having to change a single workflow. etherFAX's DirectFax solution via its Secure Exchange Network (SEN) enables OpenEMR users to send and receive high-resolution, full-color documents directly to applications and devices within seconds. To help patients and healthcare providers decide on the best care and treatment options, etherFAX DirectFax delivers rich content documents with near-diagnostic image quality.

With etherFAX's WEAVE™ solution suite, powerful data extraction transforms unstructured documents, such as PDFs, faxes, and paper-based forms, into structured, searchable data that can be easily integrated into applications, therefore reducing manual data entry and improving data quality.

etherFAX's secure, cloud-based, and encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified. As a cloud-based solution, etherFAX does not require a fax server or additional software.

About OpenEMR

OpenEMR is an electronic health record (EHR) system that was originally developed in 2002 by physicians to help them run their practices. As an open-source project, it is maintained and supported by a vibrant community of volunteers and professionals that includes several hundred contributors and is supported by more than 40 companies. OpenEMR is recognized as the most popular open-source electronic health records and medical practice management solution in the world. OpenEMR is downloaded more than 2,500 times per month, and it is estimated that it is used by more than 100,000 medical providers serving more than 200 million patients. OpenEMR has been translated into 36 languages and is used by facilities in more than 100 countries across the globe. Open-source software has changed the world for the better, and OpenEMR is a leader in open-source healthcare software. For more information, visit: https://www.open-emr.org

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® offers a secure document delivery platform and suite of applications widely used across a broad range of industries to digitize workflows and optimize business processes. As a leading provider of hybrid-cloud fax solutions supporting healthcare enterprises, etherFAX securely transmits protected health information and high-resolution, color documents directly to applications and devices with end-to-end encryption and ultra-fast transmission speeds. etherFAX's secure, cloud-based, and encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email sales@etherfax.net.

