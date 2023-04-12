HIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES AGREES TO PURCHASE SHORT FORM MOBILE VIDEO PLATFORM FROM CYBER SPACE, LLC

Pittsburgh, PA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himalaya Technologies, Inc. HMLA has agreed to buy AWS short form video technology assets, mobile video applications, and related intellectual property from privately-held Cyber Space, LLC. The transaction is expected to accelerate the evolution of Himalaya's Internet business by adding innovative video services that enable mass market user generated content and have taken the world by storm.



To organically execute this build and evaluate and enhance the purchased assets, Himalaya has engaged outsource web design and programming firm Chetu, Inc. (https://www.chetu.com/) to code and create a social network to be called "goccha!", which will be located at goccha.net and/or similar domains now owned by the Company. The engagement will provide Himalaya's team access to Chetu's 2,000+ programmers in 14 countries that have developed over 23,000 web platforms and mobile applications over the past several years worldwide.

Himalaya intends to copy and enhance the code it has already developed for its 100% owned social site Kanab Club (https://www.kanab.club/) and add short form video capabilities to compete with existing video providers under regulatory review for foreign ownership, data privacy, and other salient issues. The engagement includes retention of a Chetu team of programmers and a project manager who will report their analysis, progress, and status to Himalaya's existing Web advisors regularly.

Management Commentary

Said Vik Grover, Himalaya's CEO: "Since 2019, we have been quietly building our Internet site focused on the cannabis industry and are now ready to replicate it as a foundation for additional social networks. Himalaya owns the code to Kanab Club built from the ground up on best-of-breed software. This means we are able to copy and reskin the site for any other vertical in the world and fragment Facebook's "one-size-fits-all" model. Technology ownership means we can quickly insert innovative technologies such as short form video and artificial intelligence into the site and rapidly build a unique value proposition, while leveraging coding investments across multiple websites and applications to achieve economies of scale.

Given the recent Congressional review of Tik Tok and awareness of user privacy issues and data security by other mainstream social media, the time is ideal to invest in an independent short form video social network and app to offer users an alternative to foreign owned destinations and social media giants that monitor, manage, and/or sell their users' data and have myriad privacy and security issues. With our existing social network, goccha! is the right deal at the right time for a high growth bet on our future and the 150 million Tik Tok users in the U.S. that may soon be up for grabs. Say it three times and you will likely agree…goccha!"

Consideration for the transaction, subject to due diligence, is $100,000 cash and $50,000 in restricted preferred stock. There are no assurances of successful development of goccha! beyond reapplication of our existing code or that we will be able to fund this project based on market conditions.

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (https://www.himalayatechnologies.com/) is a health and wellness incubator making growth investments. The Company owns the following:

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. aka Homeland Resources Ltd., itself is a minority investment of FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. FOMC https://www.fomoworldwide.com/))), a technology business accelerator with a portfolio in clean building solutions and other investments.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies, Inc. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to Himalaya's stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Himalaya's business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company's future revenues, financial condition, or stock price, nor is it a solicitation for investment.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

(630) 708-0750

IR@himalayatechnologies.com