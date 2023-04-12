[Latest Report] Global Jewelry Market Size/Share Worth USD 488.21 Billion by 2030 at a 4.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

There were 2,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,611 in the last 365 days.
Austin, TX, USA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Jewelry Market Size, Trends and Insights Product Type Outlook (Necklace, Ring, Earring, Bracelet, Others), Material Outlook (Platinum, Gold, Diamond, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030" in its research database.
"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Jewelry Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 356.36 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 340.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 488.21 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."
The jewelry market is propelled by the desires of consumers for stylish and distinctive pieces that can be worn on various occasions, such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and other significant events, as reported by the Custom Market Insight Market Research Team.
Key-Takeaways:
Mergers and Acquisitions
The jewelry market has seen a significant number of mergers and acquisitions in recent years. These business deals have been driven by a variety of factors, including the desire to expand market share, access new technologies, and increase operational efficiencies.
Overall, mergers and acquisitions are expected to continue playing a significant role in shaping the jewelry market, as companies seek to expand their reach and gain a competitive edge in an increasingly crowded and competitive industry.
The Jewelry Market has Several Major Market Prospects that are expected to shape the Industry's Growth in the Coming Years.
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:
These Prospects Include:
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Overall, the jewelry market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by evolving consumer preferences and emerging market opportunities, as well as advancements in technology.
Report Scope
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 356.36 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 488.21 Billion
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 340.69 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|4.6% CAGR
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Key Segment
|Product Type Outlook, Material Outlook, and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
|Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Some of the key players operating in the global jewelry market include: –
Browse the full "Jewelry Market Size, Trends and Insights Product Type Outlook (Necklace, Ring, Earring, Bracelet, Others), Material Outlook (Platinum, Gold, Diamond, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030" Report
The Global Jewelry Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type Outlook
By Material Outlook
By End-user
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
This Jewelry Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.
Reasons to Purchase Jewelry Market Report
Reasons for the Research Report
What does the report include?
Who should buy this report?
