Date Issued: April 12, 2023 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending consumers, health care providers, and facilities to not use certain surgical N95 respirators manufactured by O&M Halyard, and to use caution with certain surgical masks and pediatric face masks manufactured by O&M Halyard. The FDA is aware of laboratory test results that show certain models of O&M Halyard surgical N95 respirators, surgical masks, and pediatric face masks do not meet quality and performance expectations and may not provide expected fluid barrier protection to the wearer. Surgical masks referenced in this communication include masks that are labeled by the manufacturer as surgical or procedure masks. These types of masks are intended to provide fluid barrier protection. The FDA is continuing its evaluation. Recommendations for Consumers, Health Care Providers, and Facilities Regarding Certain Surgical N95 Respirators by O&M Halyard The following surgical N95 respirators by O&M Halyard should not be used: Manufacturer Device Name Model Number SURGICAL N95 RESPIRATORS FLUIDSHIELD Surgical N95 Respirator Mask, Orange (Regular), Level 3 46727 FLUIDSHIELD Surgical N95 Respirator Mask, Orange (Small), Level 3 46827

Check your supply of surgical N95 respirators to determine if you have any of the affected models listed above.

Stop using these models.

Do not purchase models from the above list of surgical N95 respirators.

Stay alert for further updates and recommendations from the FDA or manufacturer.

Report any issues with the quality or performance of respirators or masks by O&M Halyard to the FDA. See “Reporting Problems with Your Device” below.

Recommendations for Consumers, Health Care Providers, and Facilities Regarding Certain Masks Labeled as Surgical Masks, Procedure Masks, or Pediatric Face Masks by O&M Halyard

The following surgical masks and pediatric face masks by O&M Halyard should not be used when fluid barrier protection against splashes, sprays, or splatter is needed, such as in surgical settings where exposure to liquid, bodily, or other hazardous fluids may occur:

Manufacturer Device Name Model Number SURGICAL MASKS Halyard Surgical Mask 6000 FLUIDSHIELD Level 3 Fog-Free Surgical Mask, Wrap Around Visor, Orange 28804 FLUIDSHIELD Level 2 Expanded Chamber Surgical Mask With SO SOFT Lining, Blue and White 39123 High Filtration Surgical Mask, Silver 47625 THE LITE ONE Surgical Mask, Blue 48100 Surgical Mask, Blue 48201 HALYARD Duckbill Surgical Mask, Blue 48220 HYH Surgical Mask, Teddy Bears 48296 HYH Surgical Mask 48390 Fog-Free Surgical Mask, Blue 49214 HALYARD Anti-Fog Surgical Mask, Green 49215 HALYARD Duckbill Fog-Free Surgical Mask, Blue 49216 PROCEDURE MASKS Halyard Procedure Mask 6001 FLUIDSHIELD Level 1 Procedure Mask, Lavender 25868 FLUIDSHIELD Level 1 Procedure Mask, Blue 25869 FLUIDSHIELD Level 3 Fog-Free Procedure Mask, Orange 28797 HALYARD Level 1 Procedure Mask, Yellow 48388 Procedure Mask, Tissue Blue 47080 THE LITE ONE Procedure Mask, Blue 62356 HYH Procedure Mask 62363 PEDIATRIC FACE MASKS Child’s Face Mask, White with Disney® Characters 47127

Check your supply of surgical masks, procedure masks, and pediatric face masks to determine if you have any of the affected models listed above.

Do not use these models when fluid barrier protection against splashes, sprays, or splatter is needed, such as in surgical settings where exposure to liquid, bodily or other hazardous fluids may occur.

Do not purchase these models from the above list of surgical masks (including procedure masks) and pediatric face masks for use when fluid barrier protection against splashes, sprays, or splatter is needed.

Stay alert for further updates and recommendations from the FDA or manufacturer.

Report any issues with the quality or performance of masks or respirators by O&M Halyard to the FDA. See “Reporting Problems with Your Device” below.

Description of Concern with Using Certain O&M Halyard Surgical Respirators and Masks

Masks and respirators are examples of personal protective equipment that are used to protect the wearer from particles or liquid contaminating the face.

Certain O&M Halyard surgical respirators, surgical masks (including procedure masks), and pediatric face masks have failed fluid resistance performance tests at the expected protection level.

FDA Actions

As of April 12, 2023, O&M Halyard has not initiated a voluntary recall.

The manufacturer is conducting additional testing analysis. The FDA is working with the manufacturer to evaluate the additional testing results for the affected models.

The FDA is working to ensure O&M Halyard surgical N95 respirators, surgical masks, and pediatric face masks are appropriate for their intended use and provide the level of protection claimed. The FDA continues to evaluate product samples and assess for possible concerns for O&M Halyard respirators and masks. The FDA is also working with international regulatory authorities about this issue.

The FDA will keep the public informed if significant new information becomes available.

Reporting Problems with Your Device

If you are experiencing supply issues for surgical respirators, masks, or other devices, contact the FDA about a medical device supply chain issue. Reporting supply issues informs the FDA of how it may be able to help address device supply availability.

If you think you had a problem with surgical masks, pediatric face masks, or surgical N95 respirators manufactured by O&M Halyard, the FDA encourages you to report the problem through the MedWatch Voluntary Reporting Form.

Health care personnel employed by facilities that are subject to the FDA's user facility reporting requirements should follow the reporting procedures established by their facilities.

Questions?

If you have questions, email the Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE) at DICE@FDA.HHS.GOV or call 800-638-2041 or 301-796-7100.