Mobile Photo Printer Sales to Generate 3.7 Billion by 2031; Portable Photo Printer Segment to Lead the Industry, States Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global mobile photo printer market was valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3.7 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2031.



Rise in demand for on-the-go picture printing and technological developments in printing are expected to drive market development. Several prints on diverse types of paper are produced by portable camera printers.

Growth in the integration of mobile phone printers with different social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, is expected to create business opportunities in the global market.

In order to meet their sustainability objectives, firms in the global mobile photo printer market are making use of eco-friendly materials. Market players are now introducing ink-free printing techniques as well as recyclable printing paper to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly products that have a lesser carbon footprint. Voice recognition and artificial intelligence together are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for industry participants.

Mobile photo printer is a small, portable gadget that makes it possible to print images directly from smartphones or any other mobile gadget without using a computer. Phones, tablets, and these printers normally interact through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Typically, these make use of special photo-printing material.

Mobile photo printers are available in various shapes and sizes, ranging from compact handhelds that slip in the pocket to bigger, improved, feature-rich machines made for more professional photographers. Some versions also feature extra capabilities such as filters, editing tools, and several other features that can be utilized to improve images before printing them. Integration of such features is likely to drive demand for mobile photo printers in the near future.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on type, the portable photo printer segment is likely to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Smartphones can easily be connected to portable photo printers, which also deliver prints of excellent quality.

These portable printers make it easy to print while on the move and let customers print photographs straight from their cellphones without the necessity of a PC or any other software.

Based on printer technology, the Zink segment is anticipated to lead the global industry from 2023 to 2031. Zink printers utilize specialized paper with dye crystals imbedded in it that heat up and activate to produce smudge-proof, high-quality prints that do not require ink cartridges.



Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: Growth Drivers

Mobile photo printers generate high-quality prints utilizing various printing techniques, including inkjet, Zink, and dye-sublimation. Moreover, these include cutting-edge technologies, including wireless networking and touchscreens, as well as built-in batteries. Given their increased practicality and convenience, usage of mobile photo printers is anticipated to rise rapidly in the next few years.

Users can print images straight from their tablets or smartphones owing to growing compatibility with social networking sites and mobile apps, which is anticipated to drive industry growth during the forecast period.



Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: Regional Landscape

North America is likely to account for the largest market share during the forecast period between 2023 and 2031. Increase in usage of smartphones is anticipated to drive market development in the region.



Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: Key Players

The Eastman Kodak Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Brothers International Ltd.

HiTi Digital, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Global Mobile Photo Printer Market: Segmentation

Type

Portable Photo Printer

Compact Photo Printer

Desktop Photo Printer



Connectivity

Ink Usage

Print Output

Printer Technology

Dye Sublimation

Inkjet

Laser

Thermal

Zink



Price Range

Low (Below US$ 100)

Medium (US$ 100 – US$ 200)

High (Above US$ 200)



Mobile Controlled Type

End-user

Distribution Channel

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



