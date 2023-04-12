Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,625 in the last 365 days.

Retired Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera receives 2023 Speaker’s Medallion

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 12, 2023

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
410-260-1488

 

Retired Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera receives 2023 Speaker’s Medallion

Retired Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera received the Speaker’s Medallion on April 4, 2023. Each year the speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates presents a medallion to a citizen in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the state of Maryland. The award was presented by Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones, who described Chief Judge Barbera as a “trailblazer who changed the face of Maryland’s highest court.”

Chief Judge Barbera was recognized for her incredible impact on Maryland, including her stewardship of the court through an unprecedented pandemic, her effort to improve responses to children, the poor, and to minority communities as well as her response to the national police protests, during which she acknowledged the system inequity that put more people of color through the justice system and reaffirmed the court’s obligation to ensure equal justice under the law. As the first woman appointed chief judge of the Court of Appeals of Maryland, Chief Judge Barbera was committed to creating a judicial system that was equal, fair, efficient, timely, and looked like the people it served.

“It is a privilege to be honored with this lovely and significant award,” said retired Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera. “I want to thank everyone in the House Chamber as well as their colleagues in the Senate and across the state for working diligently to serve the people of Maryland in the most important way – by making the laws of this state. We are fortunate indeed to have a strong—and effective—legislative branch of our state government.”

 

###

You just read:

Retired Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera receives 2023 Speaker’s Medallion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more