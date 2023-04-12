Top Automotive Camera Companies Driving the Future of the Automotive Camera Market

Emergen Research Logo

Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Automotive Camera market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Automotive Camera market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Automotive Camera industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

automotive camera market size reached USD 6.92 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for autonomous vehicles and increasing need for easy and convenient driving are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, implementation of rigorous road safety rules and regulations by governments of different countries is expected to drive revenue growth of the global market. Increasing number of vehicles on road is creating serious problems, such as traffic congestion and increase in road accidents. Therefore, governments of various countries are implementing stringent safety norms by mandating vehicle manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate advanced safety technologies in vehicles to reduce road fatalities.

The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global Automotive Camera market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Passenger vehicles segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and high population growth, along with improving living standards, and high purchasing power of people in many parts of the world.

Infrared camera segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing need for detecting obstacles even from a long range.

Park assist system segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period, due to increasing need for helping drivers to park vehicles with better precision.

North America market is expected to account for a larger revenue share during the forecast period, owing to increasing need for safety and government initiatives for promoting adoption of self-driving vehicles in countries in the region.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Intel Corporation (Mobileye, Inc.), Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Magna International, Inc., Valeo S.A., TRW Automotive U.S. LLC, Aptiv Plc, Autoliv, Inc., and Garmin, Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive camera market on the basis of vehicle type, technology, application, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infrared Camera

Thermal Camera

Digital Camera

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System

Driver Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Camera Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

