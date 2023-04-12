Product Information Management Market Opportunities, Future Trends, Business Demand and Growth Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience and managing increasing volumes of product data are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Product Information Management Market Size – USD 9.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of product information management solutions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global product information management market size is expected to reach USD 24.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience. In addition, increasing pressure on distributors to provide more informative and functional B2B online customer experience that includes high-quality product information is expected to continue to drive adoption of product information management systems going ahead.

Product information management in business applications help to address challenges posed by proliferation of product information, increasing buyer demand, necessity of managing inventory levels, sales orders, and customer returns. With the help of product information management, distributors can ensure better accuracy of the information provided by their manufacturers and internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and inventory management systems. Rising need to manage increasing volumes of product data owing to steady growth in e-Commerce and retail businesses has resulted in rising adoption of product information management systems.

The Product Information Management report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Product Information Management market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, Winshuttle, which is the leader in data management and process automation software, announced a partnership with ABBY, which is the leader in Intelligent Document Processing. The partnership is expected to help enterprises transform their strategic processes to digital and deliver “Inbox to SAP.”

Services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies offering product information management systems are providing support, training, and maintenance services to assist in-house staff in understanding product information management systems, which is driving growth of the services segment.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for a cloud-based solutions in information storage is expected to drive growth of the product information management market during the forecast period.

Retail segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the product information management market in 2020. Increasing application of product information management systems in e-Commerce and retail sectors is boosting growth of the product information management market.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Oracle, SAP, IBM, Informatica, Winshuttle, Pimcore, Akeneo, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Salsify Inc., and Aprimo.

Furthermore, the report divides the Product Information Management market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global product information management market on the basis of offering, deployment, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Energy Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2021-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Product Information Management Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Product Information Management industry

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

