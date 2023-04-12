Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Business Demand, Strategies, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2021 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in research activities on preclinical research, antibody therapies, and advanced drug discoveries are key factors driving antibody-drug conjugates market

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Size – USD 3.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.8%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of cancer globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size is expected to reach USD 20.01 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 25.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer along with growing geriatric population is driving antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growth. Antibody drug conjugates are used to treat cancer and are safer than other types of cancer therapies.

Antibody-drug conjugates are highly targeted therapies that use biopharmaceutical drugs comprising monoclonal antibodies to target tumor cell specific antigens and extremely potent anti-cancer drugs linked through chemical linker. ADCs are considered a powerful and highly effective class of therapeutic agents used in oncology and hematology. ADC technology is also used outside of cancer-related indications.

There has been numerous research and development activities are underway to enhance Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) products and new innovative technologies. The report deals with numerous research objectives, investments plans, business strategies, import-export scenario, and supply-demand scenario. To help in strategic planning, key stakeholders can use the tables and figures from this report to gather statistics. It provides insights into key production, revenue and consumption trends for players in order to increase sales and growth within the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Emergen Research Company that provides plant factory industry overview, Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global plant factory market, Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market segments and geographies, Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market players, Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments

Oxford BioTherapeutics, Bayer AG, Immunomedics Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

The research then uncovers market opportunities that are simple and gives the business valuable information that will help it thrive in the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market. The report contains detailed information on the factors that will increase the market's growth over the next few years, from 2021-2028. The report discusses market segmentation, key players and types of applications, as well as rapid growth in key markets.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2021, ProfoundBio announced completion of USD 55 million Series A funding on advance novel antibody-drug conjugate portfolio. The financing is being led by Lilly Asia Venture and co-led by LYFE Capital, with participation from Oriza and Sequoia Capital China. ProfoundBio will use the funds to accelerate development of ADCs and IO therapeutics.

Non-cleavable linkage segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 owing to greater advantages over cleavable linkers due to increased plasma stability. These linkers can potentially offer a greater therapeutic window due to the fact that the payload derivative from non-cleavable ADCs can kill target cells. It also provides great tolerability and stability.

Lung cancer is among the leading causes of deaths in both men and women globally. Despite development in treatments, patients with cancer continue to suffer with limited treatment options. ADC has emerged as a significant therapy for lung cancer as it has tumor specificity and powerful tumor-killing effect.

The report further divides the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Brain Tumor

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Research Institute

Clinics

The study segments the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

