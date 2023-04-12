Thyroid Cancer Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate, Predicts DelveInsight | Novartis, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Loxo Oncology, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Others Expected to Propel Market

The thyroid cancer market is anticipated to show positive growth in the coming years owing to the extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies and the expected launch of approved therapies in the seven major markets.

The thyroid cancer market is anticipated to show positive growth in the coming years owing to the extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies and the expected launch of approved therapies in the seven major markets.

DelveInsight’s Thyroid Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, thyroid cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Thyroid Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the thyroid cancer market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

As per a study by the American Cancer Society (2022), the most recent estimates for thyroid cancer in the United States are about 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer, accounting for 11,860 cases in men and 31,940 cases in women.

Leading thyroid cancer companies such as Novartis, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Loxo Oncology, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Genentech, Inc., Bayer, Eisai Inc., AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Exelixis, Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., Boston Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Sciences, Theratechnologies, ABM Therapeutics Corporation, and others are developing novel thyroid cancer drugs that can be available in the thyroid cancer market in the coming years.

Some of the key therapies for thyroid cancer treatment include Dabrafenib +Trametinib, AIC100, LOXO-260, Nivolumab + Ipilimumab, Pembrolizumab, Vemurafenib, Regorafenib, LENVATINIB, AIC100 CAR T Cells, MLN0128, Cabozantinib, Vandetanib, BLU-667, DB-1202, LOXO-292, TPX-0046, BOS172738, TT-00420, TH1902, BAY2757556, ABM-1310, and others.

Several thyroid cancer therapies are awaiting approval, while some therapies are in the advanced stages of development.

Thyroid Cancer Overview

Thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the thyroid gland's tissues. Thyroid cancer is classified into three types: papillary (including Hürthle's papillary, follicular, and papillary), medullary, and anaplastic (aggressive form). Most thyroid cancers are differentiated, and when examined in the lab, the cells in these cancers resemble normal thyroid tissue. Thyroid cancer can cause any of the following signs or symptoms: a lump in the neck, which can grow quickly, pain in the front of the neck, difficulty swallowing, and so on. The thyroid cancer diagnosis procedure includes reviewing the medical history and performing a physical exam that may include imaging tests, biopsy, blood tests, and a vocal cord exam, also known as laryngoscopy.

Tiny thyroid cancers exist undetected in up to one-third of all adults’ glands, and the vast majority of these are never detected or cause any clinical problems. As tiny nodules are difficult to biopsy accurately, any nodule smaller than 1 centimeter in size may not require further evaluation.





Thyroid Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

As per Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER), thyroid cancer accounts for 43,800 new cases in the US in 2022.

The thyroid cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Thyroid Cancer

Age-specific Cases of Thyroid Cancer

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Thyroid Cancer

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Thyroid Cancer

Type-specific Incident Cases of Thyroid Cancer

Total Treated Cases of Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Cancer Treatment Market

Radiation therapy, hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, and surgery are all part of the thyroid cancer treatment regimen. The stage of cancer determines thyroid cancer treatment following surgery. Radioactive iodine (RAI) therapy is sometimes used after thyroidectomy for early-stage cancers (T1 or T2), but RAI therapy is more commonly used for more advanced cancers such as T3 or T4 tumors or cancers that have spread to lymph nodes or distant areas. The goal is to destroy any remaining thyroid tissue while also attempting to treat any cancer that may still be present in the body.

Moreover, the US FDA approved Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) in September 2021 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic DTC who had progressed after prior VEGFR-targeted therapy and were ineligible or refractory to radioactive iodine. In addition, Ipsen announced in May 2022 that the European Commission (EC) had approved Cabometyx as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid carcinoma (DTC), refractory or ineligible to radioactive iodine who progressed during or after prior systemic therapy. Exelixisha retains US rights, while its partner Ipsen retains rights for indications outside of the US and Japan, and Takeda retains Japanese rights.

Key Thyroid Cancer Therapies and Companies

Dabrafenib +Trametinib: Novartis

AIC100: AffyImmune Therapeutics

LOXO-260:Eli Lilly/Loxo Oncology

Nivolumab + Ipilimumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Vemurafenib: Genentech, Inc.

Regorafenib: Bayer

LENVATINIB: Eisai Inc.

AIC100 CAR T Cells: AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.

MLN0128: Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cabozantinib: Exelixis

Vandetanib: Sanofi

BLU-667: Hoffmann-La Roche

DB-1202: DualityBio Inc.

LOXO-292: Loxo Oncology, Inc./Eli Lilly and Company

TPX-0046: Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.

BOS172738: Boston Pharmaceuticals

TT-00420: TransThera Sciences

TH1902: Theratechnologies

BAY2757556: Bayer

ABM-1310: ABM Therapeutics Corporation

Thyroid Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the thyroid cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. In addition, the rising awareness of the disease is also propelling the growth of the thyroid cancer market. Moreover, numerous approved thyroid cancer therapies exist, which is a significant market mover. Thyroid cancer incidence has increased in the past, resulting in a larger patient pool, thus propelling the thyroid cancer market growth. Thyroid cancer is becoming more common as the world’s population grows, creating more opportunities for research and development in the thyroid cancer market.

Moreover, the thyroid cancer pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated to treat thyroid cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the thyroid cancer market during the forecast period. The expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the thyroid cancer market in the 7MM.

However, the thyroid cancer market growth may be hampered by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the thyroid cancer market growth. Moreover, thyroid cancer is difficult to diagnose in the early stages because it is mostly asymptomatic, making diagnosis and treatment difficult. Furthermore, there is fierce competition among marketed drugs. The scarcity of effective emerging therapies in the late stages of development will cause a dip in the growth of the thyroid cancer market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Thyroid Cancer Companies Novartis, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Loxo Oncology, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Genentech, Inc., Bayer, Eisai Inc., AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Exelixis, Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, DualityBio Inc., Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., Boston Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Sciences, Theratechnologies, ABM Therapeutics Corporation, and others Key Thyroid Cancer Therapies Dabrafenib +Trametinib, AIC100, LOXO-260, Nivolumab + Ipilimumab, Pembrolizumab, Vemurafenib, Regorafenib, LENVATINIB, AIC100 CAR T Cells, MLN0128, Cabozantinib, Vandetanib, BLU-667, DB-1202, LOXO-292, TPX-0046, BOS172738, TT-00420, TH1902, BAY2757556, ABM-1310, and others

Scope of the Thyroid Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Thyroid Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Thyroid Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Thyroid Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Thyroid Cancer drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Thyroid Cancer drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Thyroid Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Thyroid Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Thyroid Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Thyroid Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Thyroid Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Thyroid Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Thyroid Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Thyroid Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Thyroid Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Thyroid Cancer Market Analysis 12. Thyroid Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Thyroid Cancer Market Drivers 16. Thyroid Cancer Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

