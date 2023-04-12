Governor Shapiro, EMD Electronics Announce $300 Million Investment in Semiconductor Industry in Schuylkill County 

Governor Shapiro, EMD Electronics, local leaders break ground on world’s largest integrated specialty gases facility; project will create nearly 200 jobs.

Schuylkill County, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro joined leadership from EMD Electronics to announce a $300 million investment in semiconductor specialty gases manufacturing that will create nearly 200 jobs in Schuylkill County, including 68 permanent, union jobs. As part of its investment, EMD Electronics – a global leader in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing – will build a new 96,500-square-foot facility, creating the largest integrated specialty gases facility in the world.

The new facilities will allow EMD Electronics to meet surging demand in the electronics and semiconductor industries by doubling the production capacity of tungsten hexafluoride and nitrogen trifluoride, critical components in semiconductor manufacturing.

“We are planting a flag and sending a clear message to the world that Pennsylvania is open for business,” said Governor Shapiro. “We have enormous potential here in Pennsylvania to be an economic leader and drive innovation on a global scale. Investments in projects like this one further prove this point. EMD Electronics is expanding and bringing more jobs to Schuylkill County. Let’s work together to make more projects like this possible. The entire Shapiro Administration stands ready to promote that growth and ensure we make Pennsylvania a leader in economic development and opportunity.”

EMD Electronics, the North American electronics business of Merck KGaA in Darmstadt, Germany, manufactures chemical-mechanical planarization slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal precursors of film, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment for the semiconductor and electronics display industries. The company is one of the 10 largest manufacturing employers in Schuylkill County.

“We have been the employer of choice in Hometown for almost 50 years. Our commitment to level up our business in Schuylkill County bodes well for the community and its global impact on the semiconductor industry,” said President of EMD Electronics Jeff White. “We appreciate the efforts on the part of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to recognize the value of our growth plans and work with us to make this expansion possible.”

EMD Electronics received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1,062,500 Pennsylvania First grant and a $122,000 workforce development grant to train workers. The company has committed to creating 68 new jobs and retaining 289 existing, full-time jobs at its Schuylkill County location within the next five years. Approximately 120 jobs will be created to help with the construction of the new facility.

“Governor Shapiro recognizes the impact the manufacturing industry has on Pennsylvania’s economy, and his budget includes funding for incentive tools to help attract and retain more businesses,” said Acting Secretary of DCED Rick Siger. “The Governor’s proposed $12 million increase for the Pennsylvania First program would allow for more expansion projects like this one to be funded, bringing additional business investments and high paying jobs to the Commonwealth.”

Last month, Governor Shapiro unveiled his first budget – a commonsense set of solutions to the most pressing issues Pennsylvanians face, including the importance of increasing funding to attract and retain businesses in Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro’s budget invests 50 percent more in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Visit Governor Shapiro’s budget website to learn more about the proposed budget.

