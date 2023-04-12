Castletop Solutions Earns Prestigious ISO Certifications, Reinforcing Its Dedication to Federal and Corporate Buyers
Focused on solidifying its foundation, Castletop Solutions’ CEO Shawn Ikpa implements 3-point plan to create sustainability & trustTONAWANDA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Castletop Solutions, an emerging provider of program management, logistics support, and cyber security services, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to excellence. As a result of the company's ongoing dedication to quality and continuous improvement, Castletop Solutions has successfully earned the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management System), and ISO 31000-1:2018 (Risk Management) certifications.
This accomplishment highlights the determination of the small business enterprise to provide superior services to federal buyers and private corporations with supplier diversity initiatives.
In Q1 of 2023, the company was focused on accomplishing trust and business sustainability. This required certifications, workforce assessment (internally and externally), and partnerships. The recent achievement of multiple ISO certifications, a rare feat among small businesses, demonstrates Castletop Solutions' unwavering focus on maintaining high standards across its offerings.
As a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Castletop Solutions is well-positioned to serve as a reliable partner for the federal sector and private clients. The company's new certifications further solidify its reputation for delivering top-notch services.
Overseeing the company is a seasoned business executive with over 10 years of experience, Shawn Ikpa. Castletop’s owner and principal operator has a verifiable history of contributing directly to company growth and expansion. Recognized for his natural aptitude for providing effective technical solutions and spearheading financial administration duties, Ikpa has strategically guided Castletop Solutions toward its current success. Focal points include quality, due diligence, strategic planning, product management, business relations, vendor management, and numerous facets of team and operations leadership excellence. Under Ikpa’s direction, new certifications were procured to give additional advantages to the business.
The ISO 9001 certification is a testament to Castletop Solutions' robust Quality Management System, ensuring the company consistently meets customer requirements and statutory and regulatory standards. The ISO 31000 certification reflects the company's strong Risk Management framework, which supports informed decision-making and proactive risk mitigation. Both certifications will currently be used to pursue agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The ISO 27001 certification acknowledges Castletop Solutions' Information Security Management System, demonstrating its commitment to securing sensitive information and safeguarding client data. ISO 27001 was obtained to position the company for future DoD (Department of Defense) contracts over the next five years.
In addition to achieving these certifications, Castletop Solutions is actively investing resources in workforce quality, employee retention, and experience. This comprehensive approach to improvement is expected to further enhance the company's ability to deliver outstanding services and contribute to its growth in the industry.
Castletop Solutions is also committed to strengthening its logistics services. As of March 2023, Castletop Logistics, a subsidiary of Castletop Solutions, has recently joined the Customized Logistics and Delivery Association (CDLA) to expand its capabilities and better serve clients.
With a keen interest in partnering with other businesses, Castletop Solutions seeks to pursue primary and subcontracting opportunities in information technology/administrative & program management, logistics support, and cybersecurity, leveraging its certifications and expertise to foster mutually beneficial relationships. The 8(a) certified business will be expanding services to the DC, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) areas starting in Q2.
Government and corporate buyers that need more information on Castletop Solutions’ services can contact Shawn Ikpa at hello@castletopsolutions.com or connect with Shawn directly on LinkedIn.
About Castletop Solutions
Our mission is to deliver superior program management, logistics support, and cyber security services to the federal government, empowering agencies to effectively and efficiently carry out their critical missions.
