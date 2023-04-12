Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Santa Cruz County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Two Disaster Recovery Centers just opened this week in Santa Cruz County, where residents who were affected by the severe storms and flooding that started on Feb. 21 can get information on disaster assistance.

Those affected by the disaster can meet with recovery specialists face-to-face and clarify information they may have received from FEMA or other agencies. Recovery specialists can also provide information on any rental assistance available or fax any requested documents to a FEMA processing center. They can also scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files. Disaster Recovery Centers are barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.

Residents don’t have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. They can apply to FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. (Helpline operators are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT daily.) If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. For an accessible video on how to apply, go to

FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

The addresses of the centers are:

Watsonville City Government Center

250 Main Street

Watsonville, CA 95076

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. daily (closed Sunday, April 9. Will reopen Monday, April 10)

Felton Branch Library

Community Room

6121 Gushee Street

Felton, CA 95018

Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. daily (closed Sunday, April 9. Will reopen Monday, April 10)

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available at the recovery centers to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans. These loans are offered to homeowners and renters, business owners and private nonprofits.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation specialists can share home-improvement tips and techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes.

Specialists at the centers can also direct you to operators who can communicate in English, Spanish and many other languages by request. The centers also offer printed material in multiple languages.