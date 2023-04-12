President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Navajo Nation

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available for the Navajo Nation to supplement the tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms and flooding that occurred Jan. 14-17, 2023.

On April 11, the President authorized federal funding to be made available to the Navajo Nation and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms and flooding.

Benigno B. Ruiz has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the tribe and warranted by the results of further assessments.