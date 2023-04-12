Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,675 in the last 365 days.

Annual crack sealing project underway in southwest Wyoming

Rock Springs, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Z & Z Seal Coatings, Inc., will be conducting crack sealing work in southwest Wyoming beginning next Tuesday, April 11.  The work is contingent upon weather, as roads must be clear of snow and safe for work.

Work will begin next week on WYO 430 south of Rock Springs. Work will take place all over southwest Wyoming and the project will run through April into the first couple weeks in May, depending on weather conditions. Crews will be working Monday through Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Drivers are advised to expect delays up to 15 minutes, so those commuting on these highways are advised to plan accordingly. Traffic will be carried through all work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers.  Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop. 

Crack sealing is used as a defense against pavement deterioration. If done effectively, crack sealing keeps water from entering and weakening the base or sub-base of the roadway.  The completion date for this district-wide project is May 31, 2023.

Crews will be working in the following areas over the next month:

Sweetwater County

  • WYO 430 south of Rock Springs, mileposts 28 to 44.
  • WYO 372 south of Fontenelle Reservoir, mileposts 40-48.

 Lincoln County

  • US 89 south of Afton, mileposts 75 to 82.
  • WYO 237 between Grover and Auburn, mileposts 0 to 3.2.

Sublette County

  • US 189 north of Big Piney, mileposts 110 to 114.
  • WYO 354 near Daniel Junction, mileposts 0 to 6.2.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.   For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

You just read:

Annual crack sealing project underway in southwest Wyoming

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more