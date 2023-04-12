Annual crack sealing project underway in southwest Wyoming

Rock Springs, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Z & Z Seal Coatings, Inc., will be conducting crack sealing work in southwest Wyoming beginning next Tuesday, April 11. The work is contingent upon weather, as roads must be clear of snow and safe for work.

Work will begin next week on WYO 430 south of Rock Springs. Work will take place all over southwest Wyoming and the project will run through April into the first couple weeks in May, depending on weather conditions. Crews will be working Monday through Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Drivers are advised to expect delays up to 15 minutes, so those commuting on these highways are advised to plan accordingly. Traffic will be carried through all work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop.

Crack sealing is used as a defense against pavement deterioration. If done effectively, crack sealing keeps water from entering and weakening the base or sub-base of the roadway. The completion date for this district-wide project is May 31, 2023.

Crews will be working in the following areas over the next month:

Sweetwater County

WYO 430 south of Rock Springs, mileposts 28 to 44.

WYO 372 south of Fontenelle Reservoir, mileposts 40-48.

Lincoln County

US 89 south of Afton, mileposts 75 to 82.

WYO 237 between Grover and Auburn, mileposts 0 to 3.2.

Sublette County

US 189 north of Big Piney, mileposts 110 to 114.

WYO 354 near Daniel Junction, mileposts 0 to 6.2.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.