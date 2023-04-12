Richard Rierson Overcoming Obstacles: Strategies for Resilient Leadership

Learn powerful strategies for resilient leadership from expert Richard Rierson. Overcome obstacles and lead your team to success. Get started today.
WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Rierson, a former Navy pilot and current leadership coach, shares his strategies for resilient leadership in his latest article. The article explores how leaders can overcome obstacles and build resilience using Richard Rierson's techniques.
“In today’s ever-changing world, leaders face more challenges than ever before,” Rierson said. “From the COVID-19 pandemic to the war in Ukraine, leaders must constantly adapt and overcome new obstacles. To be successful, leaders need to be resilient.”
Rierson draws on his experience as a Navy pilot to emphasize the importance of acknowledging and embracing failure. Leaders can become more skilled and confident in their roles by learning from mistakes and failures.
The article also emphasizes the importance of cultivating a positive mindset and maintaining a "can-do" attitude. Richard Rierson recommends focusing on gratitude and surrounding oneself with positive people to build resilience and overcome challenges.
According to Richard Rierson, building solid relationships with team members and colleagues is essential for resilient leadership. He emphasizes the importance of building trust through transparency, honesty, and reliability and actively listening to team members and colleagues to understand their needs and concerns.
Finally, Rierson stresses the importance of self-care for resilient leadership. Taking care of oneself physically and mentally is essential for building resilience and maintaining the energy needed to lead effectively.
“Resilience is not something that you are born with,” Rierson said. “It is something that you can learn and develop. By following these strategies, you can become a more resilient leader and overcome any challenge that comes your way.”
Richard Rierson's strategies for resilient leadership are empowering and valuable tools for individuals and organizations facing obstacles. With a growth mindset, strong relationships, and self-care, leaders can cultivate resilience and overcome challenges to succeed personally and professionally.
Richard Rierson is a highly successful entrepreneur and leadership mentor with a diverse background in the military, management, and podcasting. He is best known for his podcast “Dose of Leadership,” which has featured over 530 inspiring interviews with successful executives and celebrities and has been downloaded over 3.5 million times.
Born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, Richard graduated from Wichita State University with a BS in Computer Science. He then spent six months at Infantry School, learning the qualities required for an officer in the United States Marine Corps. He attended flight school in 1993 and logged over 10,500 flight hours as a Captain/Aircraft Commander in multiple types of aircraft in both military and commercial settings. Richard served ten years of active duty as an Officer in the United States Marine Corps and ten years part-time with the Kansas Air National Guard & Air Force Reserve.
Richard’s professional career started in management at various companies, where he worked his way up to Vice President. His work earned him the Wichita Business Journal’s annual 40-Under-40 award in 2007. His responsibilities included public speaking engagements with his staff, where he would share leadership advice for hotel management. Here, his colleagues recognized his leadership talent and encouraged him to share his advice with a bigger audience.
In 2012, Richard launched “Dose of Leadership,” a podcast that explores leadership and business success. His podcast has been named by Fortune, Business Insider, and INC Magazine as a “Top-10 Business Podcast”. It has featured high-quality leaders and personalities such as Steve Forbes, Barbara Corcoran, Fred Smith, Bill Cowher, and Matthew McConaughey.
Today, Richard lives in Wichita, KS, and is a full-time real estate investor. He is heavily involved in philanthropic and community outreach endeavors. He enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, playing golf, and reading. Richard is passionate about leadership and service and is always looking for new opportunities to impact the people of Wichita positively.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.