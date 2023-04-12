Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market to Reach US$ 257.9 Billion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR of 17.1%)

Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global automotive engineering services outsourcing market size reached US$ 96.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 257.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during 2023-2028.

Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Outlook:

Automotive engineering services outsourcing (ESO) is a practice in which automotive companies outsource their engineering and design needs to third-party service providers. These services include designing, prototyping, testing, manufacturing, and maintaining automotive components, systems, and vehicles. Outsourcing these services allows automotive companies to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and focus on core competencies. ESO providers offer specialized skills and expertise, access to advanced technology, and the ability to scale operations up or down as needed.

Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for customized vehicles. In line with this, the rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing need for advanced safety and connectivity features in automobiles is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating complexity of automotive systems and components and shortening product lifecycles, which require rapid engineering and design processes, are catalyzing the market.

Moreover, the increasing need for cost reduction and improved efficiency in the automotive industry is propelling the market. The rising access to specialized engineering and design skills and expertise and the growing demand for 3D printing and prototyping services in the automotive industry are offering numerous opportunities for market expansion. Besides, the escalating requirement for product localization and customization is strengthening the market. The rapid adoption of autonomous and connected vehicles, which require specialized engineering and design expertise, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Companies Worldwide:

• Altair Engineering Inc.

• ALTEN Group

• ASAP Holding GmbH

• AVL List GmbH

• Bertrandt AG

• Capgemini SE

• EDAG Engineering Group AG

• FEV Group GmbH

• Horiba Ltd.

• IAV GmbH (Volkswagen AG)

• P3 group GmbH

• RLE INTERNATIONAL Group.

Breakup by Service:

• Designing

• Prototyping

• System Integration

• Testing

• Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Location Type:

• On-shore

• Off-shore

Breakup by Application:

• Autonomous Driving/ADAS

• Body and Chassis

• Powertrain and After-treatment

• Infotainment and Connectivity

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

