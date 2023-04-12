GUIDANCE DOCUMENT
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a revised draft guidance for industry entitled “Assessing the Irritation and Sensitization Potential of Transdermal and Topical Delivery Systems for ANDAs.” This revised draft guidance provides recommendations for the design and conduct of studies to evaluate the in vivo skin irritation and sensitization (I/S) potential of a proposed transdermal or topical delivery system (collectively referred to as TDS). The recommendations in this revised draft guidance relate to studies submitted in support of an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA). The revised draft guidance is intended to clarify FDA’s recommendations and expectations related to in vivo skin I/S studies. This guidance revises the October 2018 draft guidance entitled “Assessing the Irritation and Sensitization Potential of Transdermal and Topical Delivery Systems for ANDAs.”