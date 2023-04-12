[Latest Report] Global Jewelry Market Size/Share Worth USD 488.21 Billion by 2030 at a 4.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Jewelry Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 356.36 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 340.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 488.21 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Buccellati, Cartier, Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Company Limited, LVMH Group, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, PANDORA JEWELRY LLC, SHR Jewelry Group, Tata Sons Private Ltd, The Swatch Group AG, Tiffany & Co, Pandora, Louis Vuitton SE, Richemont, GRAFF, Signet Jewelers Limited, Stern, Swarovski AG, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, USA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Jewelry Market Size, Trends and Insights Product Type Outlook (Necklace, Ring, Earring, Bracelet, Others), Material Outlook (Platinum, Gold, Diamond, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Jewelry Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 356.36 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 340.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 488.21 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The jewelry market is propelled by the desires of consumers for stylish and distinctive pieces that can be worn on various occasions, such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and other significant events, as reported by the Custom Market Insight Market Research Team.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Jewelry Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=23025

Key-Takeaways:

Mergers and Acquisitions

The jewelry market has seen a significant number of mergers and acquisitions in recent years. These business deals have been driven by a variety of factors, including the desire to expand market share, access new technologies, and increase operational efficiencies.

One notable example is the acquisition of Tiffany & Co. by LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company. The deal, which was completed in 2021, was worth over $15 billion and gave LVMH a major foothold in the high-end jewelry market.

Another recent merger in the industry was the union of Richemont’s online luxury retailer, YOOX Net-a-Porter, with the online jeweler Watchfinder. The deal was valued at $254 million and gave Richemont a stronger presence in the growing online luxury market.

Other notable mergers and acquisitions in the jewelry market include Signet Jewelers’ acquisition of Zale Corporation, and Chow Tai Fook’s acquisition of Hearts On Fire.

Overall, mergers and acquisitions are expected to continue playing a significant role in shaping the jewelry market, as companies seek to expand their reach and gain a competitive edge in an increasingly crowded and competitive industry.

The Jewelry Market has Several Major Market Prospects that are expected to shape the Industry’s Growth in the Coming Years.

(A free sample of the Jewelry report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Jewelry report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Jewelry Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=23025

These Prospects Include:

Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Ethical Jewelry: Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental and ethical impacts of their purchases, and this trend is driving demand for sustainably and ethically sourced jewelry. Companies that can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and ethical practices are likely to benefit from this growing market trend.

Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental and ethical impacts of their purchases, and this trend is driving demand for sustainably and ethically sourced jewelry. Companies that can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and ethical practices are likely to benefit from this growing market trend. Rise Of Online Jewelry Sales: The growth of e-commerce has transformed the jewelry industry, and online sales are expected to continue to rise in the coming years. This trend is driven by the convenience and accessibility of online shopping, as well as the ability to compare prices and products across multiple retailers.

The growth of e-commerce has transformed the jewelry industry, and online sales are expected to continue to rise in the coming years. This trend is driven by the convenience and accessibility of online shopping, as well as the ability to compare prices and products across multiple retailers. Growing Demand for Customized Jewelry: Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized and unique jewelry pieces that reflect their individual styles and personality. Companies that can offer customizable options are likely to see growth in this market segment.

Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized and unique jewelry pieces that reflect their individual styles and personality. Companies that can offer customizable options are likely to see growth in this market segment. Increasing Demand from Emerging Markets: As incomes rise in emerging markets such as China and India, there is a growing demand for luxury goods such as jewelry. Companies that can successfully tap into these markets are likely to see significant growth opportunities.

As incomes rise in emerging markets such as China and India, there is a growing demand for luxury goods such as jewelry. Companies that can successfully tap into these markets are likely to see significant growth opportunities. Technological Advancements: Advances in technology such as 3D printing and artificial intelligence are transforming the jewelry industry, allowing for greater customization and efficiency in production. Companies that can embrace and leverage these technological advancements are likely to gain a competitive advantage.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Jewelry market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Jewelry market forward?

What are the Jewelry Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Jewelry Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Jewelry market sample report and company profiles?

Request a Customized Copy of the Jewelry Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Overall, the jewelry market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by evolving consumer preferences and emerging market opportunities, as well as advancements in technology.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 356.36 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 488.21 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 340.69 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.6% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Key Segment Product Type Outlook, Material Outlook, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Some of the key players operating in the global jewelry market include: –

Buccellati

Cartier

Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Company Limited

LVMH Group

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

PANDORA JEWELRY LLC

SHR Jewelry Group

Tata Sons Private Ltd

The Swatch Group AG

Tiffany & Co

Pandora

Louis Vuitton SE

Richemont

GRAFF

Signet Jewelers Limited

Stern

Swarovski AG

Others

Request a Customized Copy of the Jewelry Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Jewelry Market Size, Trends and Insights Product Type Outlook (Necklace, Ring, Earring, Bracelet, Others), Material Outlook (Platinum, Gold, Diamond, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

The Global Jewelry Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type Outlook

Necklace

Ring

Earring

Bracelet

Others

By Material Outlook

Platinum

Gold

Diamond

Others

By End-user

Men

Women

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Jewelry Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Jewelry Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Hair Extensions Market : Hair Extensions Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Synthetic Hair Extension, Human Hair Extension, Animal Hair Extension), By End Use (Professional, Personal), By Fitting Type (Clip-In, Micro Link, Tape-In, Glue-In), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Super Markets, E-Commerce), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030

Vending Machine Market : Vending Machine Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Type (Tobacco Vending Machine, Food Vending Machine, Beverages Vending Machine, Others), By Application (Hotels & Restaurants, Public Places, Corporate Offices, Others), By Technology (Smart Machine, Automatic Machine, Semi-Automatic Machine), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Vacation Rental Market : Vacation Rental Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Accommodation Type (Home, Resort/Condominium, Apartments), By Booking Mode (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

US K12 Education Market : US K12 Education Market Size, Trends, and Insights By School (Public, Private, Online), By Grade (High School, Middle School, Elementary, Kindergarten), By Method (Blended, Computer/Web-based, Video/Audio Recording, Self-Study Materials, Simulation-based, Others), By Model (Gamification, LMS / Virtual Learning Environments, Big Data & Analytics, Others), By End-user (Educational Institutes, Ed-tech Companies, Online Courses, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Tea Tree Oil Market : Tea Tree Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Cosmetic & Toiletries, Therapeutic, Industrial), By End-user (FMCG , Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Running Shoe Market : Running Shoe Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Gender (Men, Women, Kids), By Product (Treadmill, Road, Trail, Mud, Snow), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

This Jewelry Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Jewelry? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Jewelry Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Jewelry Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Jewelry Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Jewelry Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Jewelry Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Jewelry Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Jewelry Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Jewelry Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Jewelry Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Jewelry Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Jewelry Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

Reasons to Purchase Jewelry Market Report

Jewelry Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Jewelry Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Jewelry Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Jewelry Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Request a Customized Copy of the Jewelry Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Jewelry market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Jewelry market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Jewelry market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Jewelry market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Jewelry industry.

Managers in the Jewelry sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Jewelry market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Jewelry products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/jewelry-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Subscribe to us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@custommarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/