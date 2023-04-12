Food Antioxidants Market is projected to hit a revenue of US$ 5.2 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period from 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

There were 2,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,612 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food antioxidants market is expected to be worth US$ 3.16 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 5.25 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
How Food Antioxidants Improving Patient's Health?
Food antioxidants reduce health problems, including heart diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders. Eating a diet rich in antioxidants can help patients' health in several ways. Here are some examples:
These factors may reduce the risk of chronic diseases by protecting patients' cells from damage.
Regulatory Issues and High Competition May Limit the Market Growth
The market is highly competitive. Therefore, it also includes a few factors that may decline the market growth are:
Key Takeaways:
Which Strategies Are Key Players Adding to the Market?
The strategies adopted by key players in the food antioxidants market include:
Recent Developments in the Market are:
Key Companies Profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, Kalsec Inc, Kemin Industries Inc, Koninklijke DSM N. V., Naturex S. A., Nutreco N.V., Vitablend Nederland B.V.
Key Segments
By Product:
By Application:
Region:
