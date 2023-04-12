HHS’ Administration for Children and Families Awards More Than $375 Million to Reduce Poverty, Increasing Anti-Poverty Funding Through CSBG to $750 Million in FY23

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), announced the release of $375 million in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) funding to help reduce poverty through community-based programming. This funding is the third installment of CSBG funding for states, territories, and tribes in FY23 to support services that alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty and brings the total CSBG funding released this fiscal year to more than $750 million.

“This funding will allow local organizations that know their communities best to do the important work of lifting Americans out of poverty by creating opportunities for health and wellness that would not be available otherwise,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “At HHS, we work hard to reach all communities where they are and to deal with the disparities caused by racism, discrimination, or economic distress. We know that deep disparities pervade our healthcare system, and we will not rest until health equity is available to all Americans.”

“Local community organizations are critical to alleviating poverty and supporting people who have the greatest need. When CSBG grant recipients partner with over 1,000 local Community Action Agencies, they are able to tailor services to meet the needs of neighbors in their own backyard,” said ACF Assistant Secretary January Contreras.

Managed by the Office of Community Services (OCS), CSBG-funded services include housing support, food and nutrition programs, transportation assistance, job training, education, disaster response and recovery, community asset building initiatives, and countless other local services aimed at creating pathways out of poverty. CSBG-funded entities also serve as conveners and coordinators in their communities, helping to support broad community-based anti-poverty initiatives.

“CSBG funding allows local agencies to address community-based needs,” said Dr. Lanikque Howard, director of ACF’s Office of Community Services. “Today’s funding release will enable CSBG grant recipients and local Community Action Agencies to continue their work to reduce poverty in communities across the nation by providing vital programs and services to those in greatest need.”

CSBG is one of seven anti-poverty programs administered by ACF’s Office of Community Services.

