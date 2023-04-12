Governor Newsom Statement on Biden Administration’s New Proposed Emissions Standards

Published: Apr 12, 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: New federal emissions standards proposed by the Biden Administration today would accelerate the nation’s transition to zero emissions vehicles (ZEVs) – joining California’s push to require increased sales of ZEVs.

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement following new federal emissions standards proposed by the U.S. EPA. The standards, championed by the Biden-Harris Administration, would effectively require a majority of all cars sold in the U.S. to be zero emissions vehicles (ZEV) by 2032, and if adopted, they would be the most stringent federal tailpipe requirements in history.

“This is a great day for America as our country, under the leadership of President Biden, charts a new course for a zero emissions future,” said Governor Newsom. “We’re proud of our work here in California that has made our state the national leader in ZEV sales – and now we stand ready to work together to lead the most significant economic transformation since the Industrial Revolution.”

CALIFORNIA’S ZEV RECORD:

U.S. EPA approved California’s plan to require nearly half of all new heavy-duty trucks be zero emissions by 2035 last month

California recently approved more than $5 billion for the ZEV transition: $2.9 billion investment plan approved by the California Energy Commission in December accelerates California’s 2025 electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refueling goals $2.6 billion investment plan approved in November by the California Air Resources Board supports a wide range of ZEV projects, with 70% of the funds directed to disadvantaged and low-income communities – the state’s largest-ever investment in the equitable expansion of clean transportation California expects to receive $384 million of federal funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program to install charging stations throughout the state

ZEVs are a top state export thanks to California’s success, spurring major advances in manufacturing and job creation

California is home to 55 ZEV and ZEV-related manufacturers and leads the nation in ZEV manufacturing jobs

18.8% of all new cars sold last year in California were ZEVs , according to the California Energy Commission ZEV sales are up 38% from 2021 and 138% from 2020 In comparison, the latest estimates show ZEV sales were 5.8% of all U.S. car sales in 2022

California approved one of the world’s first regulations last year requiring 100 percent of new car sales to be ZEVs by 2035, following Governor Newsom’s 2020 executive order to develop new rules for in-state sales.

