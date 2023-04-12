Game and Fish program provided 2.6 million acres of hunting access in 2022

4/10/2023 11:23:32 PM

Cheyenne - A Wyoming Game and Fish Department program that works with landowners to secure permission for the public to access private lands for hunting and fishing saw another year of success. In 2022 Access Yes opened access to more than 2.6 million acres of land for hunting as well as 4,007 lake acres and 93 stream miles for fishing on otherwise inaccessible private, state and landlocked public lands.

“Each year we partner with landowners across the state to increase hunting and fishing access to privately-owned and landlocked public lands,” said Rick King, Wyoming Game and Fish Department chief game warden. “Increasing public access for outdoor recreation benefits wildlife populations, mitigates agricultural damage and helps build formidable relationships between landowners, hunters and Game and Fish.”

Revenue for Access Yes comes from the sale of lifetime and annual conservation stamps, court-imposed restitution fees from individuals convicted of wildlife violations and Access Yes account interest. The program also benefits from donations from organizations and individual hunters and anglers. Combined, these sources generated $945,689 last year.

Access Yes coordinators collaborate with landowners to enroll them into one of the Game and Fish access programs: hunter management areas, walk-in hunting areas and/or walk-in fishing areas. Donations from hunters, anglers and conservation groups are used to make easement payments to landowners for hunting and fishing access.

“We extend our gratitude to the landowners for their partnerships and the sportspersons for their donations to make these access opportunities possible for all to enjoy. Each dollar donated equates to about 2.8 acres of access,” King said.

Currently there are 55 walk-in fishing areas, 332 walk-in hunting areas and 62 hunter management areas throughout Wyoming.

To learn more about Access Yes lands open to hunting and fishing, read the 2022 report and visit the Game and Fish Public Access page. Anyone can donate to Access Yes when buying and applying for their 2023 license to continue to support opening more places to hunt and fish in

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

