Grief Coaches Host Free Pre-Mother's Day Community Events

The Institute of Professional Grief Coaching announces the hosting of free Pre-Mother's Day community events.

The Institute of Professional Grief Coaching (IOPGC), reputed for its From Grief to Gratitude Coaching Program and several such initiatives, has announced that it is hosting Candles for Mom Pre-Mother's Day virtual and in-person community events. Those whose mothers are no longer with them and are grieving on Mother’s Day can join the community to honor, celebrate and remember mothers.

“It is very challenging for most of us to overcome the grief associated with the loss of mom,” says Dora Carpenter, the founder of the Institute of Professional Grief Coaching. “We are offering Candles for Mom Pre-Mother's Day virtual and in-person community events to honor, celebrate, and remember mothers. Events are free and open to the public.”

Candles for Mom Pre-Mother’s Day virtual and in-person events will be held on May 13, 2023. All events are hosted by certified grief coaches in California, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

According to Dora, Mother’s Day can be challenging for those whose mother is no longer physically here. They recollect the times shared, experiences gained, occasions celebrated, or even recall the not-so-agreeable moments.

Not having mothers by their side can cause immense sadness, loneliness, and despair. These emotions may take control over the individual and steal their moments of joy.

Across the globe, many people celebrate and enjoy this special day. When they do so, some might feel that others have even forgotten about their loss.

Regardless of whether the mother's loss is recent or happened many years ago, the heart of people still aches for that special, unconditional love that only a mother can give.

By hosting the Candles for Mom Pre-Mother's Day, Dora wants to send out the message to those who have lost their moms that they are not alone.

“We are here for you and invite you to join with others to light a candle to honor, celebrate, and remember the love of mothers.” Dora Carpenter added. “We also acknowledge that Mother's Day might be traumatic for those wounded or abandoned by their mother, as well as those who have lost a child.”

Story Sharing, Connection with Others, and Coaching Support Events are being sponsored by the Institute of Professional Grief Coaching.

For more information, visit www.candlesformom.com

About the Institute of Professional Grief Coaching:

The Institute of Professional Grief Coaching was founded by Dora Carpenter, the brains behind the ICF-accredited From Grief to Gratitude Coach Certification Program. The program has been carefully designed to relieve an affected individual’s emotional distress. The program aims to show them how to be aware of the pitfalls of grief and how to avoid them. They are also guided on understanding and acknowledging their painful emotions and taking the right steps to move from pain to peace, heartbreak to happiness, and grief to gratitude.

Media Contact Details

Name: Dora Carpenter

Email: info@fromgrieftogratitude.com

Company: Institute of Professional Grief Coaching

Phone: 2026172570

Address: 5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Suite 440

City: Washington

State: DC

Country: United States

Website: www.candlesformom.com

