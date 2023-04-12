Capital Health Cancer Center Approved as a Participating National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program Site

PENNINGTON, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell is now a NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP) affiliate site of the Atlantic Health Cancer Consortium (AHCC). As a participating site, Capital Health Cancer Center will now offer residents in the greater Mercer and Bucks County region access to new and innovative NCI-sponsored clinical trials in the cancer prevention and control, screening, care delivery, and treatment areas.

"The vision for our Cancer Center is clear," said Al Maghazehe, President and CEO of Capital Health, "To deliver exceptional care for our patients in a convenient location, with the clinical and support services they need and the research to support their fight and the advancement of care. Our participation in NCORP brings more opportunities to our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do."

"Capital Health is known for its commitment to providing people of the greater Mercer and Bucks County regions with the highest quality care close to home," said Dr. Cataldo Doria, medical director of Capital Health Cancer Center. "With the NCORP site designation, our Cancer Center will provide patients access to cancer clinical trials and cancer care delivery studies that are available at top institutions around the nation. We look forward to contributing to NCORP's national network of research that focuses on cancer prevention, screening, and treatment, especially in regard to how it affects access to care among underserved populations. This aligns well with Capital Health's mission to serve urban and suburban communities in our area."

"Academic medical centers play an important part in cancer research, but most cancer care is provided in local communities," said Dr. Doria. "By expanding research outside academic settings as an AHCC NCORP site, we will provide access to a larger patient population that is more diverse and better reflects the complexity of cancer care."

As part of AHCC NCORP, Capital Health Cancer Center's team of providers and researchers will help patients gain access to clinical trials across a broad range of cancer care benchmarks, including symptom management, prevention, screening, surveillance, care delivery and quality of life. The NCORP network's diversity in patient age, race, and geographic location, provides a natural laboratory for developing improved strategies for cancer prevention, more efficient cancer trials, and a better balance between the risks and benefits of interventions.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I am excited to welcome Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell to Atlantic Health Cancer Consortium Community Oncology Research Program (AHCC CORP), the only New Jersey-based NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP)," said Dr. Eric Whitman, principal investigator at AHCC CORP and medical director of Atlantic Health System Cancer Care. "Together we will continue to advance the science of cancer care and shine new lights on cancer journey pathways for our patients."

To help connect patients to advanced care options, research staff at Capital Health Cancer Center will select trials from the NCORP research portfolio that may benefit the Center's patient population. Appropriate studies are then presented to oncology physician teams to determine if they are good fits for specific patients. When a match is made, a primary investigator is appointed, and Capital Health research staff open the trial for Capital Health Cancer Center patients.

To learn more about open clinical trials at Capital Health Cancer Center, visit www.capitalhealthcancer.org/ncorp, sign-up for email updates or call 609-537-6363 to schedule a consultation with one of our physicians.

About Capital Health Cancer Center

Capital Health Cancer Center is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts. At the Center, a team of physicians from related fields such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, neurosurgery, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, colorectal surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, thoracic surgery and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues. Capital Health is the only center in the region that offers advanced treatment options such as CyberKnife® Radiosurgery, da Vinci® Robotic-Assisted Surgery, TrueBeam® Linear Accelerator (traditional 3D conformal radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, RapidArc® radiotherapy, and stereotactic radiosurgery), high-dose-rate radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, advanced imaging technology (digital mammography, 3D mammography, molecular breast imaging, PET/CT, and 3T MRI), nuclear isotopes (SIR-spheres), and more. Visit capitalhealthcancer.org to learn more.

About AHCC NCORP

The Atlantic Health Cancer Consortium Community Oncology Research Program (AHCC CORP) is the first and only New Jersey-based National Cancer Institute (NCI) Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP). Combining the collective strengths of world-class healthcare systems with community oncology care delivery, the consortium includes Atlantic Health System, Capital Health, CentraState Healthcare System, Holy Name Medical Center, Hunterdon Healthcare and Saint Peter's Healthcare System. Atlantic Health System will serve as the lead affiliate for NCORP Community Site activities, providing the scientific leadership and central support personnel necessary to accomplish the AHCC NCORP objectives. Atlantic Health System leadership includes experienced cancer investigators in both adult and pediatric cancers with unique expertise that span the cancer continuum. The overall goals of the consortium are to improve and extend the lives of New Jerseyans with cancer and reduce disparities by providing access to leading edge clinical trials in community settings. The consortium covers nearly three-quarters of the state and 6.5 million people.

NCORP is a grant funded, community-based cancer research network of the National Cancer Institute with sites throughout the country. The network designs and conducts clinical trials and other cancer studies involving adults and children. These studies focus on cancer control, prevention, screening and care delivery, as well as quality-of-life research embedded within the treatment clinical trials. NCORP and its sites incorporate the needs of diverse populations such as children, adolescents and young adults; the elderly; racial and ethnic minorities; sexual and gender minorities; and rural residents into studies and take steps to enhance participation of these groups. NCORP also enhances patient and provider access to treatment and imaging trials conducted under NCI's National Clinical Trials Network. In addition, NCORP integrates cancer disparities research within the community research network.

SOURCE Capital Health