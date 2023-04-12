Digital Experience Platform Market Worth $30.41 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

There were 2,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,653 in the last 365 days.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital experience platform market size is estimated to reach USD 30.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Incumbents of several industries and verticals have started using a customer-centric approach to deal with real-time customer data. Digital experience platforms (DXP) can help these industries in achieving a holistic view of activities, customer interactions, and data across multiple applications and touchpoints.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
Digital Experience Platform Market Growth & Trends
Digital experiences offered by the companies also contain the potential to enhance customer engagement and increase operational productivity in the long run. As these, enterprises prioritize various components of digital experience to attract tech-savvy and self-educating customers. These factors would further supplement the growth of the digital experience platform industry.
Increasing demand for CRM solutions owing to the shifting focus of end-use companies toward digital marketing and services to enhance consumer experience is anticipated to drive the digital experience platform market growth across the globe in the forecast period. The integration of emerging technologies such as big data analytics and cloud computing plays a vital role in improving the productivity of DXPs, thereby supporting market growth.
Digital experience platforms assist companies in providing enhanced consumer experience across all channels, including physical touchpoints, social media, mobile applications, and websites. Moreover, with these platforms, companies can optimize content creation and actively improve their digital channel to attract a potential consumer base.
Rising public and private investments in AI and big data analytics technologies are anticipated to create significant growth opportunities for the digital experience platform industry. With AI and Machine Learning (ML) integration, marketers are automating their marketing processes, such as content creation and data analysis, and ensuring security compliances.
With AI, companies are integrating chatbots into their websites to address various consumer queries. Additionally, AI uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to determine intent via users' semantic vector search to optimize search engine performance. These factors would further supplement the growth of the DXP market.
Digital Experience Platform Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global digital experience platform market based on component, deployment, application, end-use, and region
Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
List of Key Players of Digital Experience Platform Market
