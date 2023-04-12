Froelick Gallery Hosts Holly Osborne Painting Exhibition

PORTLAND, Ore., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Froelick Gallery hosts a solo exhibition for painter Holly Osborne. While basing her pictures on impulse, experiences and loved ones, she holds the steadfast intention to bring joy to the viewers. She writes "My artwork always comes directly from my heart- a place of love and compassion." She commits significant time observing the natural world, making great effort to interpret plants, the points where natural elements meet, and the human touch on the land. These impressionable places are made up of striking red strokes, lush greens, hot vivid pinks, and cool jewel tones, and will charm and transport you into the beautiful mind of Holly Osborne. Her method of abstraction and depiction masterfully features the critical details and omits the irrelevant.

Osborne was born in the Willamette Valley of Oregon and currently resides in Portland. She earned a Master of Art Education in 2018, and a Bachelor of Science in 2014 both at Portland State University. Since graduating, Holly has been featured in multiple solo exhibitions every year, including recent exhibitions at Stephanie Chefas Gallery, Erickson Gallery, and Stumptown in Portland, OR. Osborne appears in Kelly Reichardt's 2023 film "Showing Up" (distributed by A24). This is Osborne's second solo exhibition at Froelick Gallery.

Besides weekly public hours, Froelick Gallery will host two public events for this exhibition:

Reception with the artist on May 4, "First Thursday," from 5-8pm. First Thursday is a year-round and monthly event where art galleries located throughout downtown Portland stay open late and host receptions for their exhibits. Artists are often in attendance. This public event brings people from all walks of life to the streets of Downtown, The Pearl District and The Old Town Neighborhoods of Portland, OR.

Artist's Exhibition Discussion: Saturday May 8, 11am.

Both events are free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP.

Solo Exhibition:

HOLLY OSBORNE

Boundless

On View April 19 – May 27, 2023

First Thursday Reception With the Artist: May 4th, 5 – 8 pm

Artist Exhibit Talk May 6th, 11 am

714 NW Davis St, Portland, OR 97209

503-222-1142

info@froelickgallery.com

www.froelickgallery.com

Gallery Hours

Tuesday – Saturday 11:00 to 5:30 pm

Please contact the gallery for reproduction quality images.

