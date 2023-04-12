Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $200.4 Billion by 2031: Need to Speed up Device Development at a Reduced Cost Drives Groth

There were 2,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,585 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2031 by Device Category, Device Type, Product, Service, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical device contract manufacturing market will reach $200,424.5 million by 2031, growing by 10.4% annually over 2021-2031
The market is driven by the increasing pressure of healthcare cost curbs on medical device companies, the need to speed up device development at a reduced cost, increasing trend of outsourcing among the medical device OEMs, and the technological advancements in medical devices along with the growing investment in healthcare R&D and expenditure.
This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global medical device contract manufacturing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical device contract manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Category, Device Type, Product, Service, Application, and Region.
Based on Device Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Based on Device Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
By Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
By Service, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Device Type, Product and Service over the forecast years are also included.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6f8sqx
