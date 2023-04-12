Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $200.4 Billion by 2031: Need to Speed up Device Development at a Reduced Cost Drives Groth

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2031 by Device Category, Device Type, Product, Service, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device contract manufacturing market will reach $200,424.5 million by 2031, growing by 10.4% annually over 2021-2031

The market is driven by the increasing pressure of healthcare cost curbs on medical device companies, the need to speed up device development at a reduced cost, increasing trend of outsourcing among the medical device OEMs, and the technological advancements in medical devices along with the growing investment in healthcare R&D and expenditure.

This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global medical device contract manufacturing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical device contract manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Category, Device Type, Product, Service, Application, and Region.

Based on Device Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Class I Medical Devices

Class II Medical Devices

Class III Medical Devices

Based on Device Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

Diagnostic Imaging

Therapeutic Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Other Device Types

By Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS)

Raw Materials

Finished Goods

By Service, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Product Manufacturing and Assembly Services

Quality Management Services

Packaging and Sterilization Services

Regulatory Consulting Services

Product Design & Development Services

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Oncology

Orthopedics

Endoscopy

Diabetes Care

Wound Care Devices Services

Neurovascular

Urology & Gynecology

Respiratory Care

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Device Type, Product and Service over the forecast years are also included.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6f8sqx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets