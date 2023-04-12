Los Angeles Hair Restoration Experts, Beverly Hills Hair Group, Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors

At Beverly Hills Hair Group, they treat both mild and severe hair loss with services, ranging from advanced NeoGraft hair transplant procedures to non-surgical treatment options, using the most revolutionary techniques available.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Benjamin Talei leads the team at Beverly Hills Hair Group and is a prominent double-board-certified plastic surgeon, well known for his dedication in using natural and minimally invasive techniques to achieve exceptional outcomes in facial plastic surgery and hair restoration. Dr. Talei, executive director Fabien Beretta and the staff at Beverly Hills Hair Group have received the Top Patient Rated Doctor award from Find Local Doctors, as a result of the five-star ratings and exceptional reviews the clinic has earned from patients. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that allows patients to locate and connect with the best physicians in their area. At Beverly Hills Hair Group, they understand different types of hair loss and offer a variety of cutting-edge solutions to restore a natural and full head of hair to both men and women. The clinic helps provide patients with permanent results that will enhance confidence and renew a more youthful appearance with remarkable outcomes and little downtime. Dr. Talei combines his talented artistry and refined skills with the latest in hair transplant technology to meet hair restoration goals in the most comfortable way possible. The state-of-the-art hair loss solutions available at Beverly Hills Hair Group offer a full spectrum of treatment options to suit individual needs, preferences and budget, including follicular unit transfer (FUE), Neograft and non-surgical solutions such as PRP hair regrowth therapy.

"It is such an honor to receive this award. The negative impact that hair loss can have on emotional well-being can be profound, and we are proud to offer our patients the best in advanced solutions," says Dr. Ben Talei.

More about Beverly Hills Hair Group:

Dr. Benjamin Talei received his medical degree at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. He then went on to complete his residency training in head and neck surgery at Columbia University, Cornell University Medical Centers and New York Presbyterian Hospital. Following his residency program, Dr. Ben Talei became one of the only surgeons in the country to complete two separate fellowships in facial & plastic and reconstructive surgery, including a fellowship at the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. In addition, Dr. Talei is a respected author, speaker and humanitarian. He is an internationally-recognized expert and is widely featured in various media outlets. The clinic's executive director, Fabien Beretta, has extensive business experience on the international stage from an array of top firms in the medical field and the technology, hospitality and fashion industries. Mr. Baretta has a first-class business education with a focus on marketing and international management, receiving degrees from Penn State University as well as the Kedge International Business School. His interest in hair restoration arose from observing the suffering of both men and women experiencing hair loss due to genetic factors as well as accidents. By combining Dr. Talei's unparalleled medical artistry and Fabien Beretta's hospitality and business expertise, they have established Beverly Hills Hair Group as one of the worldwide leaders in natural and scarless hair restoration. Dr. Talei offers patients cutting-edge care at The Beverly Hills Hair Group, The Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery and the AuraSpa Healing Center. The Beverly Hills Hair Group serves patients in the Los Angeles area and is located at 465 N Roxbury Dr #750 in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information on the clinic, please visit http://www.beverlyhillshairgroup.com or call 310-288-1720.

