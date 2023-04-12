Revolutionary Partnership Unlocks Global Talent: Holberton School & Magellan Ai Join Forces

Lesotho Holberton School Campus Partners with Magellan Ai to Bridge the Global Talent Gap and Empower Emerging Markets
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to bridge the global talent gap and empower emerging markets, Magellan Ai, a leading web-based platform for global talent engagement and acquisition, has announced a strategic partnership with the newest campus of the prestigious Holberton School in Lesotho. This collaboration aims to connect highly skilled Holberton School Lesotho graduates with top companies worldwide, fostering a new era of global talent exchange and social impact.
Founded in Silicon Valley, Holberton School has made a name for itself in the world of computer science education, addressing the skills gap faced by aspiring software engineers. Since its inception in 2016, Holberton School graduates have secured positions at top-tier companies such as LinkedIn, Google, Tesla, Docker, Apple, Dropbox, Facebook, Pinterest, Genentech, Cisco, and IBM.
Magellan Ai is a pioneer in helping businesses discover and engage with international talent in compliance with global legal structures. The company harnesses the power of AI technology to match solution buyers with best-fit vendors based on unique requirements for global payroll, HR systems, payment platforms, and global employer of record (EOR) platforms.
In the coming months, Magellan Ai will unveil a talent database featuring graduates from Holberton School's programs, beginning with the Lesotho campus. The partnership aims to expand to include more locations in the future.
Magellan Ai CEO, Pierce Brehm, commented on the partnership, "This alliance represents a turning point in global talent acquisition, where the most innovative minds from emerging markets will gain unprecedented access to opportunities with top organizations worldwide."
Mamonaheng Koenane, the founder of Holberton School Lesotho, added, "By joining forces with Magellan Ai, we are empowering our students to make a difference in the world, while providing companies with access to a diverse and highly skilled talent pool."
This groundbreaking partnership aligns with Magellan Ai's social mission to bridge the gap between hiring companies in developed regions and talented professionals in emerging markets that have previously been underrepresented in the global economy.
For more information about the Holberton School Lesotho and Magellan Ai partnership, please contact Katie Shenko, Chief Legal Officer for Magellan Ai, at ks@magellanai.io.
About Holberton School:
Holberton School is a renowned computer science institution founded in Silicon Valley to address the education gap for aspiring software engineers. With a project-based and peer learning approach, Holberton School produces highly skilled graduates who are in demand by the world's most innovative companies.
About Magellan Ai:
Magellan Ai is a Miami-based, AI-driven web platform that streamlines the process of finding and hiring global talent for companies. By leveraging AI technology, Magellan Ai connects solution buyers with best-fit vendors, ensuring seamless international talent acquisition and compliance with global legal structures.
