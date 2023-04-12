Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size to Reach US$ 303.9 Billion by 2028

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size reached US$ 222.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 303.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Overview:

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the primary chemical compounds responsible for the therapeutic effects of a drug. They are commonly manufactured using various processes, including fermentation, isolation, chemical synthesis, recombinant DNA, and recovery from natural sources. They can be administered in various forms, such as tablets, capsules, injections, and topical preparations. API in a drug is precisely used for curing, diagnosis, mitigation, or prevention of human health issues. Additionally, they have a direct effect on restoring, correcting, or modifying physiological functions of the body. As a result, they have wide applications in the pharmaceuticals industry pertaining to oncology, central nervous system disorders, diabetes, neurological disorders, cardiovascular, and respiratory disorders.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Demand Analysis:

The increasing incidences of chronic and lifestyle disorders among the masses are driving the global market. Moreover, the rising demand for generic drugs is catalyzing the market as these drugs are less expensive than branded drugs and contain the same APIs as the branded drugs. Besides, several leading players are heavily investing in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to launch better-quality, low-cost APIs that can assist in the treatment of medical conditions that are beyond the scope of small molecule drugs, which is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as the growing geriatric population, rising demand for over-the-counter (OTC) medications, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising demand for APIs for biologicals, are also influencing the market.

Top Companies in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Industry:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis International AG

• Sanofi SA

• Boehringer Ingelheim Group

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Drug Type:

• Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

• Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Breakup by Manufacturer:

Captive Manufacturers:

Merchant API Manufacturers:

• Innovative Merchant API Manufacturers

• Generic Merchant API Manufacturers

Breakup by Synthesis:

Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API):

Market Breakup by Type:

• Innovative Synthetic APIs

• Generic Synthetic APIs

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API):

Market Breakup by Type:

• Innovative Biotech APIs

• Biosimilars

Market Breakup By Product:

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Vaccines

• Cytokines

• Fusion Proteins

• Therapeutic Enzymes

• Blood Factors

Market Breakup By Expression System:

• Mammalian Expression Systems

• Microbial Expression Systems

• Yeast Expression Systems

• Transgenic Animal Systems

• Others

Breakup by Therapeutic Application:

• Oncology

• Cardiovascular and Respiratory

• Diabetes

• Central Nervous System Disorders

• Neurological Disorders

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

