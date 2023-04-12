Perma-Bound, Penguin Random House Education to host April 24 graphic novels webinar for educators

Perma-Bound and Penguin Random House Education will host free 1-hour webinar & book giveaway featuring panel of award-winning graphic novelists

JACKSONVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All educators are welcome at “How to Use Graphic Novels in the Classroom,” a free one-hour webinar hosted by Perma-Bound Books and Penguin Random House Education.

Set for 2:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. CDT) on Monday, April 24, the event will feature a panel discussion among celebrated graphic novel artists Shing Yin Khor (The Legend of Auntie Po), Kevin McCloskey (Caterpillars: What Will I Be When I Get to Be Me?) and Chad Sell (The Cardboard Kingdom). Teacher and literacy consultant Eric Hand will moderate the discussion.

“This seminar developed out of discussions between us and representatives from PRH Education,” said Dan Willis, Perma-Bound’s director of Marketing. “We thought: Graphic novels are so popular and are such a great ‘hook’ to get kids interested in reading. How can we showcase these great authors while helping classroom teachers, especially, use their books to promote literacy? The webinar evolved from there.”

“Graphic novels are a major attraction in many of our imprints’ publishing programs, offering an engaging reading experience for visual learners,” added Kaiulani Williams, director of PreK-12 Education Marketing, PRH Education. “We’re excited for educators to hear from our amazing lineup of creators and hopefully share these books with their students.” A limited number of free signed copies of the authors’ books will be available to attendees. To learn more or sign up for the webinar, go to https://www.perma-bound.com/graphicnovel/webinar/.

A division of Bertelsmann, Penguin Random House is the world’s largest English-language general trade book publisher. Driven by a belief that books, and the stories and ideas they hold, have a unique capacity to create connection, change and a better future, Penguin Random House’s mission is to ignite a universal passion for reading by publishing books for everyone.

Perma-Bound, a division of Hertzberg-New Method Inc., is a family-owned company based in Jacksonville, Ill. A leader in book rebinding and educational services for over 65 years, Perma-Bound provides durable library-bound books, digital content and teaching materials to thousands of Pre-K through 12 schools and libraries throughout North America, Latin America and Asia.