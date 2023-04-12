Chemical Logistics Market Size to Reach US$ 273.9 Billion by 2028

Chemical Logistics Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Chemical Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global chemical logistics market size reached US$ 228.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 273.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2023-2028.

Chemical Logistics Market Overview:

Chemical logistics refers to the management of the transportation, storage, and distribution of chemicals, which are substances with a specific chemical composition, structure, and properties. They involve the handling of various types of chemicals, including hazardous chemicals, such as flammable liquids, corrosives, and toxic substances, which require specialized storage and transportation to ensure safety and compliance with regulatory standards. Additionally, it includes the sourcing of raw materials, manufacturing of chemicals, packaging, labeling, and shipping to customers. They also involve the management of inventory levels, tracking of shipments, and coordination of supply chain activities to ensure the timely delivery of chemicals to customers. Due to the potential risks associated with handling and transporting chemicals, chemical logistics require strict adherence to safety and environmental regulations, as well as the implementation of rigorous quality control measures.

Global Chemical Logistics Market Demand:

Significant growth in the chemical industry majorly drives the global market. Along with this, the increasing demand for sustainable business operations, including the adoption of modernized green warehouses and automation in the chemical industry, propelling the market. Due to the rising concerns about energy conservation and environmental protection, chemical manufacturers are turning to cost-effective warehousing solutions that incorporate smart technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart sensors, and robotics, which, in turn, are contributing to the demand. In addition, numerous vendors are also offering digital tools to automate chemical logistics and enhance productivity, efficiency, and convenience by processing data, creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include the growing awareness of product security and safety in the chemical industry and extensive research and development (R&D) initiatives.

Top Chemical Logistics Companies Worldwide:

• Agility Public Warehousing Co.

• BDP International Inc.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

• DB Schenker, DHL Group

• DSV Panalpina AS

• FedEx Corp.

• Montreal Chemical Logistics

• Schneider National Inc.

• Univar Inc. etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Rail

• Road

• Pipeline

• Sea

• Others

Breakup by Service:

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

