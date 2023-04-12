Chocolate Therapy delights through decadent flavors of its artisan desserts
Nupur Kundalia
Chocolate Therapy’s cakes and bakes draw on the love for handcrafting delicacies to bring international desserts in boxes to every household.
Dart Digital Agency's innovative concept combined with excellent website design can transform Chocolate Therapy's digital presence and enhance the way it brings sweetness to the lives of its audience.”
— Nupur Kundalia
EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Who doesn’t love to relish a big bite of cake? It is just an ask that could be well-watering between meals. With the rise in homemade cakes and bake sensations over the pandemic, people have access to several patisseries serving sugary treats with mouth-adjusted flavors. Some stay put in people’s consciousness; others miss the mark. But Chocolate Therapy’s dainty delectables reflect an artist’s love for treating the masses with sweet treats that feel like warm hugs.
Chocolate Therapy is the magnum opus of a dessert culinary artist Nupur Kundalia. Her passion for baking goes back to her childhood when she whipped pastries at home for her siblings. The sweet-toothed child’s fascination grew into her adulthood to finally do more than churn out baked goodies for family get-togethers and present it as a pleasurable food therapy through which people reminisce about their actual live events.
With a range of international, sugary collections of uptown pastries, mousses, seasonal treats, and cakes marking even minimal events quite remarkable, Chocolate Therapy unfolds the magic of charming flavors through the master baker herself, who found ways to deliver smiles by taking in people sweetmeat fantasies and perfectly curating it. Chocolate Therapy can gratify taste buds for birthday parties, cocktail mixer events, bridal showers, or D-Day celebrations.
With years of experience confecting beautiful and dainty desserts, Nupur redesigned her brand to give an authentic experience of her baking’s essence to people virtually as well-acquainted as it is offline. “Chocolate Theraphy’s collaboration with Dart Digital Agency for web design & web development services well-presented an identity for our brand and exhibited it as it should be”, says Nupur, the founder of Chocolate Therapy.
Chocolate Theraphy takes in its master chef’s Indian origin and fuses the international cultures well to experiment with flavors that ruminate over great desserts. Nupur indulges in European, Indian, or American recipes that work to bring people together on special occasions and make them feel love through her intricately designed, sugary work of art decorated with lush cream. Being an Indian in a European land, she has embraced all her colorful influences to merge them into one giant piece of pastry, cookie, mousse, or other dessert forms.
Chocolate Theraphy is spreading sweetness through phenomenal flavors and extending its endeavor above and beyond to become a decadent one-stop shop for artisan desserts.
About Chocolate Therapy
Chocolate Therapy is a modern-day patisserie owned by NupurKundalia, creating perfect flavors of international and classic desserts that brings people together through delicacies that feel like a warm hug. With years of experience and knowledge curating the best desserts, Nupur brings her finesse through her brand’s excellent collection of delectables.
