Tea Market in India 2023-2028: Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Tea Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the India tea market size reached 1.2 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 1.5 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.
Tea is an aromatic beverage made by adding dried and crushed leaves and leaf buds of the Camelia Sinensis plant in boiling water. It is a rich source of caffeine, polyphenols, antioxidants, and minerals, including manganese, calcium, and potassium. Its moderate consumption helps provide instant relaxation, minimize the damage caused by free radicals in the body, boost the immune system, reduce inflammation, facilitate weight management, and lower cholesterol levels in the blood.
Market Trends
The increasing consumer awareness about the health and medicinal benefits of tea and shifting consumer preferences for organic tea and green tea variants are among the key factors positively influencing the market in India. In addition, the rising focus of the leading players on introducing new flavors with healthy ingredients, such as ginger, lemon, hibiscus, turmeric, and peppermint, is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country. Furthermore, the expansion of organized retail channels, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and departmental stores, along with the growing online retailing platforms, is anticipated to drive the market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Amar Tea Pvt. Ltd.
Duncans Industries Ltd.
Hindustan Unilever Limited
Organic India Private Limited
Pataka Group of Companies
Tata Consumer Products (Tata Sons Private Limited)
Wagh Bakri Tea Group.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories
Breakup by Product Type:
Green Tea
Black Tea
Oolong Tea
Others
Breakup by Packaging:
Plastic Containers
Loose Tea
Paper Boards
Aluminium Tin
Tea Bags
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Application:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
