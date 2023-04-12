Tea Market in India 2023-2028: Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

India Tea Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Tea Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the India tea market size reached 1.2 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 1.5 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

Tea is an aromatic beverage made by adding dried and crushed leaves and leaf buds of the Camelia Sinensis plant in boiling water. It is a rich source of caffeine, polyphenols, antioxidants, and minerals, including manganese, calcium, and potassium. Its moderate consumption helps provide instant relaxation, minimize the damage caused by free radicals in the body, boost the immune system, reduce inflammation, facilitate weight management, and lower cholesterol levels in the blood.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-tea-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing consumer awareness about the health and medicinal benefits of tea and shifting consumer preferences for organic tea and green tea variants are among the key factors positively influencing the market in India. In addition, the rising focus of the leading players on introducing new flavors with healthy ingredients, such as ginger, lemon, hibiscus, turmeric, and peppermint, is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country. Furthermore, the expansion of organized retail channels, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and departmental stores, along with the growing online retailing platforms, is anticipated to drive the market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3953&flag=C

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amar Tea Pvt. Ltd.

Duncans Industries Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Organic India Private Limited

Pataka Group of Companies

Tata Consumer Products (Tata Sons Private Limited)

Wagh Bakri Tea Group.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories

Breakup by Product Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Plastic Containers

Loose Tea

Paper Boards

Aluminium Tin

Tea Bags

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Also, Read the Full Blog Top 7 Indian Tea Companies and Brands

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports By IMARC Group:

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/581416964/china-tea-market-size-2022-industry-share-growth-price-trends-and-forecast-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583589445/fish-oil-market-size-share-growth-analysis-price-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584288312/india-tea-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590816995/dairy-protein-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/600756154/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.