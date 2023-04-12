Surgical Sutures Market Size: Key players, future trends, growth drivers, strategy, price, and gross margin through 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.80 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – Favorable reimbursement scenario

Global Surgical Sutures Market Forecast to 2032

The global surgical sutures market size is expected to reach USD 6.84 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.0% in 2032, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. A favorable reimbursement scenario can be attributed to the steady revenue growth of the surgical sutures market. The reimbursement for the removal of the sutures is bundled with or included in the payment from the initial surgery when a surgeon sutures the skin during a procedure. Sutures are frequently used in the wound closure process that is carried out right after surgery. However, suture removal can occasionally be paid for separately. One such instance would be when a doctor treating patients in the emergency room applies sutures to close an open wound. To have the sutures removed, the patient is typically told to make an appointment with either his or her primary care physician or pediatrician. A 99211 (office or another outpatient visit for the evaluation and management of an established patient, that cannot require the presence of a physician or other qualified health care professional) can be reported when an established patient sees a doctor who did not place sutures with the express intent of having them removed.

The Surgical Sutures Market report will provide readers, stakeholders, and businesses with in-depth information about market size, revenue growth, and general industry dynamics in order to help them better position themselves in the global Surgical Sutures Market. It offers thorough information on significant considerations, constraints, limitations, and issues in addition to market segmentations based on factors like product type, application, and regional bifurcation.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Surgical Sutures industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Medical Device Business Services, Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun SE, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Internacional Farmaceutica S.A. DE C.V., Peters Surgical, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, DemeTECH Corporation, Healthium Medtech Limited

Research Report on the Surgical Sutures Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Surgical Sutures market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Surgical Sutures market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Surgical Sutures market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Surgical Sutures market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Surgical Sutures market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Suture Threads

Automated Suturing Devices

Disposable Automated Suturing Devices

Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Multifilament Sutures

Monofilament Sutures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Cardiovascular Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery

Other Applications

Regional Landscape section of the Surgical Sutures report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 9 January 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the Vesseal 510(k) clearance and announced Lydus Medical. A microvascular anastomosis suture deployment method called the Vesseal allows for standardized omnivessel anastomoses, making procedures easy, quick, safe, and efficient. One of the trickiest procedures in microvascular surgery, anastomosis is essential to the accomplishment of these difficult surgical procedures. Microvascular anastomosis is necessary for a variety of clinical settings, such as breast reconstruction, head and neck reconstruction, surgical lymphedema treatment, and vascular access for dialysis.

The multifilament sutures segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Multifilament sutures, which can have either natural or artificial topologies, are created by braiding or wrapping many strands. There are two types of these braided surgical sutures, depending on the braid or wrapping style: twisted (where more than two filaments are linked and braided), and braided (when more than two filaments are braided). Although coating can substantially reduce their capillary qualities, these nevertheless have some capillary characteristics. Multifilament surgical sutures are more durable than monofilament sutures, are easier to use, and do not easily come undone owing to their superior knot safety. Strong, soft, bendable, and flexible describe these sutures. Multifilament sutures also rank highly for wear resistance.

The cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, which require surgery. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, 17.9 million deaths globally in 2019, or 32% of all fatalities, were caused by CVDs. 85% of these deaths were caused by heart attacks and strokes. Most CVD fatalities take place in low- and middle-income countries. Cardiac sutures can be made from a variety of materials, including polyester, polypropylene, and stainless steel. For cardiovascular sutures, pledgets and without pledgets are also available.

Hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the presence of advanced facilities and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. The emergence of hospitals that specialize in surgery is another factor in the segment's rise. The number of procedures conducted in hospitals and the number of patients who attend the hospital with ailments that require surgery are both growing, which is raising the segment's revenue.

Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in the region. For instance, GTCR, a renowned private equity company, stated that Corza Health, its management partnership with Gregory T. Lucier, had acquired and combined the TachoSil Fibrin Sealant Patch with the American company Surgical Specialties Corporation to create the Corza Medical brand. Surgical Specialties is a business that specializes in high-performance surgical sutures and ophthalmic blades. To quickly and safely control bleeding during surgeries, a special surgical patch product line called TachoSil, formerly owned by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, is utilized.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Surgical Sutures market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

