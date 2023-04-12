Birel.io Disrupts Private Equity Secondary Market, Saving Investors up to 5% in Transaction Costs

Birel platform already collected an extensive list of offers, the total volume of which exceeds 2 BN USD.”
STOCHOLM, STOCHOLM, SWEDEN, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Birel.io, an innovative platform for private equity secondary market transactions, announces that it is helping investors save 3-5% on transaction costs. With over 200 late-stage companies listed on the platform, Birel.io is poised to revolutionize the private equity secondary market by allowing investors to interact directly and bypass costly intermediaries.
Birel.io's platform features secondary offers on notable companies such as Chime, Airtable, Epic Games, and Brex, available at discounts ranging from 50-70% off their last funding round. In a rapidly changing economic environment, Birel.io is providing investors with an alternative to the traditional brokerage model. By enabling direct interaction between buyers and sellers, Birel.io is increasing the liquidity and transparency of the secondary market.
The current market for secondary transactions is valued at $100 billion, with up to 30% of transactions conducted through intermediaries. By eliminating the need for third-party brokerage services, Birel.io has the potential to save investors between $1 and $1.5 billion in fees.
The platform is designed to display bids from sellers actively seeking liquidity, which typically includes early investors who, despite the discount, still achieve substantial returns on investment. This creates opportunities for both sellers looking to reinvest or distribute profits, and buyers seeking discounted stakes in high-growth companies.
By challenging the traditional brokerage model, Birel.io is introducing a new era of transparency and efficiency in the private equity secondary market. The platform aims to facilitate a gradual shift away from intermediation in a historically conservative market.
