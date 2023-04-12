Copper Magnetic Wire Market Analysis, Top Companies, Applications and Forecast by 2031

The copper magnetic wire market is projected to reach $ 39 billion by 2031, At a CAGR of 5.3% forecast by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Copper Magnetic Wire Market refers to the global market for copper wires that exhibit magnetic properties. These wires are typically used in electrical applications that require the generation or transmission of magnetic fields, such as in motors, transformers, and other electromagnetic devices.

The global copper magnetic wire market size was valued at $ 23.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $ 39 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading market players in the global Copper Magnetic Wire Market include:

Schwering & Hasse Elektrodraht GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Proterial, Ltd., Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire LLC, SAM Dong, Inc., Citychamp Dartong Co.,Ltd., ELEKTRISOLA, Rea Magnet Wire Company Inc., LS Cable & System, IRCE S.p.A., Dahren Group, Xignux (CME Wire and Cable, Inc.,), Ederfil Becker, Hpw Metallwerk GmbH, Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd.

The copper is a popular choice for magnetic wires due to its high electrical conductivity, excellent thermal conductivity, and good resistance to corrosion. It is also relatively inexpensive compared to other materials such as silver or gold.

The copper magnetic wire market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy sources, which require large amounts of copper wire for their construction. Other key drivers include the growing use of automation and robotics in industrial applications, which also require large amounts of copper wire.

The market is segmented by application, end-use industry, and geography. The major end-use industries for copper magnetic wire include automotive, energy, electronics, and industrial machinery. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for copper magnetic wire, followed by North America and Europe.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Copper Magnetic Wire market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Copper Magnetic Wire market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

