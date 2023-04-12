Gokhan Avcioglu, Founder of GAD, the Renowned International Architecture, Art and Design Firm, Launches NYC Office

Gokhan Avcioglu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Architecture and Design (GAD) founded in 1994 by Gokhan Avcioglu, has announced the opening of its first office in the United States, located in Midtown Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood. Under the leadership and direction of Mr. Avcioglu, the firm has designed projects including residences, hotels, office buildings, and cultural and commercial spaces from Turkey to the United States, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and the UAE. The practice is truly global in its scope of work over the past three decades. Mr. Avcioglu is internationally recognized as an architect and artist whose career has focused on innovative concepts, in form, materials, and computational design.

“We are thrilled to bring our practice to the United States and specifically New York City, the art, design, and architecture capital of the world. The diversity of New York culture presents us with the opportunity to design, create and build in a city where our international practice can grow, prosper, and contribute to the world’s most vibrant urban landscape,” said Gokhan Avcioglu, founder of GAD.

In New York City, GAD is noted for its innovative public space design proposal for the “Gateways to Chinatown.” The iconic sculpture proposed for the public space at Canal and Baxter Street would create visual excitement and recognition approaching from all directions. “Park Avenue Median Forest” GAD has proposed a man-made ‘forest’ which would provide pedestrians with a new destination of natural materials, seating, and lighting, surrounded by a number of New York City’s most notable architectural commercial structures.

GAD has practice offices around the world including Istanbul and Bodrum in Turkey, Kiev, and Dubai in the UAE. Some notable projects include the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences, Kuum Hotel Spa & Residences, One & Ortakoy apartment complex, Besiktas Fish Market, Borusan Music and Art House, Swissotel Resort, and Cappadocia Spa Hotel.

The award-winning firm has won such notable awards as the American Architecture Prize in 2017, AR Future Projects Award, MIPIM Civic and Community Project, Design, and MIPIM Future Project Award, both in 2012 and 2013, The Turkish Architecture Prize, the Bronze Prize in the Miami Biennale, and International Property Awards for several years in a row.

GAD, and specifically its founder Gokhan Avcioglu as an artist, sculptor, and author has completed and installed numerous works of sculptures and paintings and most notably is the author of “Less or More”, a monumental 600-page work published by the GAD Foundation. The work, authored over five years by Mr. Avcioglu, provides the reader with an outstanding view of the nexus of archeology, art, design, engineering, and most significantly, architecture.

Mr. Avcioglu is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), and the Turkish Society of Builders and Architects (TMMOB.) In addition, he is a frequent speaker at several prestigious academic institutions including Ecole Speciale d’Architecture in Paris, Istanbul Technical University, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Architecture.

About GAD

GAD is an international award-winning architecture firm founded in 1994 by Gokhan Avcioglu. The firm is noted for its diverse projects which often incorporate significant art and sculpture, both of which are an integral part of the GAD philosophy and culture. The GAD Foundation is also integral to the practice of the firm, its principals, and its founder. Through the publication of Less or More, GAD presents a comprehensive path to understanding its work, philosophy, and path forward in the ever-changing world of the built environment.