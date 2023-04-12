Tactical Footwear Market to See Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach $2.57 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research Logo

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tactical footwear market generated $1.54 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for tactical footwear from military personnel and surge in penetration of e-commerce platforms and strong distribution drive the growth of the global tactical footwear market. However, tactical footwear production effects on environment and restricted use of leather in the manufacturing process hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in social media marketing and rise in investments by manufacturers to offer high-quality trademark products are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Moreover, the market growth is driven by the some of the major factors such as rise in the military workforce across the world, surge in demand for lightweight & reliable tactical shoes that can perform effectively in harsh environmental conditions, and increase in demand for tactical footwear from fitness enthusiasts as well as disaster management operators. Over the past few years, the U.S. military has been taking noteworthy steps to build up an inclusive and diverse force, and ending restrictions on military active force has opened the doors of services for women.

Increase in adoption of tactical footwear majorly by law enforcement professionals, firefighters, military service members, and adventure enthusiasts to operate in harsh and extreme climatic conditions are the tactical footwear market trends which is notably contributes toward the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increase in military personnel is a primary factor that fuels the growth of the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Defense Department data, in March 2019, in the Middle East, around 60,000 military troops present in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, and this number is likely to increase in the coming years, which is expected to generate demand for military essentials and tactical boots, thereby fueling the tactical footwear market growth, globally.

On the basis of sales channel, the online store segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The global tactical footwear market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The global tactical footwear market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, APEX Global Brands, Garmont International S.r.l., Belleville Boot Company, Nike, Inc., Maelstrom Footwear, Under Armour, Inc., Puma Se, and 5.11 Tactical.

