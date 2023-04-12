Electrosurgical Devices Market: A Look at the Industry's Growth and Future Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 4.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for the minimally invasive surgeries

The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population worldwide, and the technological advancement of the electrosurgical devices are driving the demand of the market. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electrosurgical Devices Market will be worth USD 7.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing investments of the major market players to produce technologically advanced electrosurgical devices. The high prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases among the population is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The increase in funding of the government in order to establish innovative technologies and to improve the healthcare infrastructure is most likely to present lucrative opportunities for the market players over the forecast period. The growing number of cosmetic surgeries due to the rising investments in aesthetic procedures are projected to drive the demand for the devices. Growing awareness among the population about the advanced surgical procedure presents growth opportunities for the market players.

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Electrosurgical Devices market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth. The latest market intelligence study, called “Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Forecast to 2028,” jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Electrosurgical Devices market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report’s contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Boston Scientific announced the launch of the DIRECTSENSE™ technology. The technology is a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.

Bipolar held the largest market share of 61.5% in the year 2019 due to the wide application of the bipolar segment in the cases related to neurosurgery or otolaryngology.

The Active Electrodes is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing technological advancement of the active electrodes.

General surgery accounted for the largest market share of the electrosurgical devices market in 2019 due to the increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure.

The leading contenders in the global Electrosurgical Devices market are listed below:

Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Conmed Corporation

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electrosurgical Devices Market on the basis of Method, Product, Surgery Type, and region:

Method Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bipolar

Monopolar

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Active electrodes

Electrosurgical Generators

Dispersive Electrodes

Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

Surgery Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastroenterology

General surgery

Gynecology

Cosmetic

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular

Urology

Orthopedic

Others

Regional Outlook of the Electrosurgical Devices Market

The global Electrosurgical Devices market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Electrosurgical Devices market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key reasons to buy the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Electrosurgical Devices market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

