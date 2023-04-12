Insights leader Coen joins GfK Commercial team with expertise in driving growth for global brands

Has guided engagements with Fortune 500 clients in CPG, QSR
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GfK continues to grow its Commercial team in the US, with veteran account leader Jeremy Coen joining as Midwest liaison for CPG brands and other key verticals.
Coen will guide and expand GfK’s relationships with major clients through deep industry knowledge and sustained collaboration. He brings strong experience in developing rich solutions that combine custom and syndicated insights, helping brands understand how to drive growth and deepen brand equity.
Earlier in his career, Coen led the US Central region for Kantar, leading the Client Service team in partnership with Business Development. He drove impact for clients by developing and activating regional approaches for engagement and analytics, focusing on brand, media/content, innovation and customer experience, and other key priorities.
Overall, Coen spent over 20 years at Kantar Insights. aiding clients in CPG, Soft Drink, Alcohol, Pet, Healthcare and QSR, among other categories.
More recently, Coen played a key client-facing role at Morning Consult, developing the firm’s custom offer and leading a team of subject matter experts to develop centralized brand, reputation, and campaign frameworks.
“We are thrilled to have a veteran research leader in Jeremy on our team to bring our clients the highest level of expertise and consulting,” said Tom Neri, Commercial Director of GfK North America. “His depth of experience and consistent focus on relevant solutions will help brands make the most of our industry-leading insights.”
Coen lives in the suburbs of Illinois and holds a BS degree in Marketing from Bradley University.
