MSi Enters into Partnership with Lovell Government Services to List Duramesh™ Mesh Suture on Government Contracts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and Mesh Suture, Inc. (MSi) announced today that they have partnered to list their flagship product, Duramesh™ Mesh Suture, on government contract vehicles. Lovell Government Services will serve as MSi’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Services (IHS).
Duramesh™ is the world’s first and only mesh suture. Duramesh™ flattens to limit suture pull-through, and also allows tissue incorporation for a strong, early repair.
As MSi’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Government Customers can now find Duramesh™ Mesh Suture on the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) and on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"Duramesh™ Mesh Suture is a product that has already drummed up a lot of interest from federal healthcare providers and we are very excited to lift barriers for acquisition for them. Duramesh™ is a first-of-its-kind closure device that helps reduce occurrences of suture pull through that you see in traditional surgical closures. I can see a lot of surgeons wanting to adopt this new kind of closure for better patient outcomes,” Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
“Duramesh™ offers the perfect combination of strength and simplicity in a surgical repair,” says Dr. Gregory Dumanian, Chief Medical Officer at MSi. “It combines the handling characteristics of traditional suture with a mesh polyfilament design. We are excited to bring this innovative technology to our surgeon colleagues and to their patients who need it most. By designing Duramesh™ to address the surgical complication of suture pull-through, we expect to see sizeable improvements in patient outcomes.”
About Mesh Suture, Inc. (MSi)
MSi was born of decades of clinical research and patient care in both abdominal wall reconstruction and hand tendon surgery at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, IL. MSi's flagship product, Duramesh™ applies the concepts of force distribution and tissue incorporation to address the problem of suture pull-through.
Lovell Government Services is a trusted government vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
