Mobility as a Service Market Size and Growth is Projected to Worth USD 39.84 Billion in 2030

Increasing need for decreasing congestion in urban areas and for reducing costs per user are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.14 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 32.8%, Market Trends – Increasing need to reduce pollution to improve air quality ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size reached USD 3.14 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for decreasing congestion in urban areas and for reducing costs per user are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need to reduce pollution to improve air quality is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Increasing urbanization has resulted in a rapid increase in the number of vehicles on the road, resulting in air pollution, which is a serious issue, and a solution is required to alleviate the problem.

MaaS is the best solution to the problem as it will reduce the number of vehicles by integrating the planning, booking, and payment in a range of public as well as private transport. Additionally, MaaS reduces the time and cost spent on regular maintenance of owned vehicles. Furthermore, increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) for transport planning further improves mobility options for urban residents. Moreover, increasing need for faster, convenient, and safer mode of transportation is expected to drive the market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2022- 2030

CAGR: 32.8%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Uber Technologies, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Moovit, Inc., Moovel Group GmbH, Communauto, Inc., Citymapper, Ltd., MaaS Global Oy, Splyt Technologies, Ltd., SkedGo Pty, Ltd., and UbiGo Innovation AB.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Passenger cars segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing use of services such as car-sharing, ride-hailing, and car rental services for faster and cost-effective transportation.

Ride-hailing segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing technological innovations for digital payments, safety, and rising demand for automated and connected vehicles.

Electric Vehicle (EV) segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing need for cleaner, healthier, and affordable mode of transporatation.

Europe market accounted largest revenue share in 2021 owing to robust presence of major companies providing MaaS, such as Citymapper, Ltd., MaaS Global Oy, Splyt Technologies, Ltd., and UbiGo Innovation AB among others in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market on the basis of vehicle type, propulsion type, service, solution, application platform, transportation, business model, application, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bikes

Buses

Passenger Cars

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Ride-Hailing

Car Sharing

Micro Mobility

Bus Sharing

Train

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Navigation Solutions

Ticketing Solutions

Technology Platforms

Insurance Services

Telecom Connectivity Providers

Payment Engines

Application Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

iOS

Android

Others

Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Public

Private

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Customer (B2C)

Peer to Peer (P2P) rentals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Personalized Application Services

Dynamic Journey Management

Flexible Payments

Route selection

Others

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Mobility as a Service market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Mobility as a Service market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Mobility as a Service industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Mobility as a Service market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Mobility as a Service industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

