Global Motorcycle Market : Analysis and Trends for Two-Wheeled Transportation Solutions Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Motorcycle Market by Type (Standard, Sports, Cruiser, Adventure), by Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric), by Price Range (Low, Mid, High): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global motorcycle industry generated $105.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $233.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The standard motorcycle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the standard motorcycle segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it consumes less fuel as compared to other bikes (sports & cruiser) and are easy-to-control and ride. However, the sports motorcycle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to numerous developments and innovations in sports bikes for medium to high-income group consumers.

Prime determinants of growth

Factors such as increase in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion, growth in investment by manufacturers in the motorcycle industry to innovate and bring superior performance and comfort in designs and the rise in adoption of electric motorcycles drive the growth of the global motorcycle market. However, high risk of accidents and high cost associated with sports bikes restrict the market growth. Moreover, incorporation of cutting-edge technology in motorcycles and rise in popularity & evolution in motorcycles events in developed economies present new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on propulsion type, the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the global motorcycle market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rising integration of internal combustion engines (ICEs) with the fuel-efficient system and advancement in IC engine technologies with more sophisticated components. However, the electric segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles along with stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emissions.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global motorcycle market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the surge in technological innovations in the automobile industry, increase in focus by motorcycle manufacturers on superior performance and comfort, and rise in the preference of consumers toward premium off-road motorcycles.

Leading Market Players: -

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG,

Harley-Davidson Inc.,

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.,

KTM AG,

Piaggio & C. SpA,

Suzuki Motor Corporation,

Triumph Motorcycles,

TVS Motor Company Ltd.,

Yamaha Motor Co.,

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By type, the sports segment dominated the global motorcycle market in terms of growth rate.

By propulsion type, the electric segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.

By price range, the low segment dominated the global market in terms of growth rate.