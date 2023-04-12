Energy Community Secretariat supports certification of Ukrtransgaz

On 7 April, the Energy Community Secretariat released an Opinion regarding the certification of Ukrtransgaz, the Ukrainian gas storage system operator. This is the first-ever certification under the revised Gas Regulation.

The Opinion supports the certification of Ukrtransgaz in accordance with the Preliminary Decision of the Ukrainian regulatory authority, NEURC.

The Secretariat’s analysis found that there are currently no risks to gas security of supply at the national or Energy Community level that would arise from ownership, supply, or other commercial relationships of Ukrtransgaz, as well as other facts and circumstances.

“This certification is an important step towards promoting a secure and stable energy supply in Ukraine and throughout the Energy Community,” says a press release by the Energy Community Secretariat.

NEURC is required now to adopt a final certification decision in compliance with the Secretariat’s Opinion.

The Energy Community is an international organisation which brings together the European Union and its neighbours to create an integrated pan-European energy market.

